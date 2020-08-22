John Boyega fires back at "toxic" Star Wars fans

British Actor John Boyega has hit out at "toxic Star Wars fans" after revealing that he has already moved on from his role as Finn in Disney's popular franchise.

John Boyega has appeared as the lightsaber-wielding rogue Stormtrooper, Finn, in the final three sequels of the Skywalker saga, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and Rise of Skywalker.

Despite his appearances, he previously revealed that he had no intention of returning to the role, following the release of the ninth movie, explaining that he has "more to offer than that."

The Star Wars actor has also been quite critical of the trilogy in recent months, revealing to the Hollywood Reporter in April, that there were "disappointments" with the direction the series took after 2015's Force Awakens release, "I will be honest in saying I think that they could have done better with it, especially with Finn and Rose."

John Boyega hits out at "toxic" Star Wars fans

However, on August 21, he shifted his focus and took aim at "toxic fans" of the Disney franchise, calling out those who are still criticizing online him over his role.

"Toxic Star Wars fans still find their way to my mentions. Lord. Must I be blunt? I don’t f*** with you no more," he said.

The 28-year-old's tweet received mixed reactions, with backlash pouring in from some Star Wars fans, while others praised him on speaking out against the hate.

Boyega followed up on his statement, explaining that he was relieved to finally hit back at the toxic fans after 'waiting so long.'

Lord waited so long to tell the toxic fans to fack off. ☺️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 21, 2020

"Lord waited so long to tell the toxic fans to f*** off," the Star Wars actor explained.

While it is clear that Boyega has no intention of returning to his role, one of his fellow actors, Adam Driver, has been rumored to return as Kylo Ren in a new Star Wars spinoff.