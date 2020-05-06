Epic Ciri cosplay is a mirror image of the Witcher 3 star

A work-in-progress cosplay is already proving to be one of the most picture-perfect Ciri designs to come out of the Witcher 3 community, and it’s pretty mesmerizing.

The quality of typical Witcher costumes come in the intricate clothing and the extra flair laced throughout designs - but that approach is hard to get just right in the case of Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, who is seen with a rather straightforward approach to her outfits.

As far as Witcher 3 goes, Ciri grew up to take after the White Wolf by wearing a simple tunic with leather bottoms. Missing are all of the chainwork, ornate layers, and other hallmarks of typical garb seen in Skellig.

Thus, that means design creator ‘enjinight’ had to perfect the other facets of a good Ciri cosplay – namely, the hair and facial features that made the ‘Ugly one’ a standout in the Wild Hunt.

In this regard, the cosplay is far and away an impressive feat of detail, since there isn’t much separating the in-game character model from enjinight’s reimagining of her.

Admittedly, she said this was specifically a makeup test for a possible Ciri cosplay that would look a lot more complete later on - although the groundwork she’s already laid out for the approach as a whole is shaping up to culminate in something special, if she goes through with it.

A lone and experienced adventurer, Ciri can be regularly seen with the trademark disheveled ashen hair that typically denote Witchers from the rest of the crowd.

Seen with a Witcher medallion that is normally located around Geralt’s neck, enjinight’s green contacts mirror the character’s, along with the deep, dark makeup around her eyes that makes her emerald eyes pop.

Under her left eye is a massive scar that the young warrior obtained while on the run from the lands many hunters trying to track her down.

In a strange way, the scar brings the makeup test together, since it’s essentially the most noticeable aspect of the seemingly delicate features that Ciri has.

Though this was only a test run, the immaculate resemblance that enjinight shares with the Witcher 3 heroine is leaving fans to eagerly anticipate a more complete cosplay from her in the future.