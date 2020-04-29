Witcher 3 cosplayer conjures jaw-dropping Yennefer outfit

Yennefer is one of the most commonly cosplayed characters from the Witcher series, but popular artist Enji Night has made possibly the most accurate recreation yet.

With the exception of Geralt himself, there is perhaps no more iconic character than his better half, Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Fans of the Witcher 3 will know of the choice they must make – to side with Yennefer or Triss Merigold, and although the debate rages on between Team Triss and Team Yennefer, the latter remains the more popular choice.

Advertisement

As one of the most powerful mages in the entire Witcher universe, Yennefer got her beauty through a magical process, having been naturally born disfigured.

Read More: Priscilla cosplayer strikes the perfect chord with Witcher 3 fans

Her outfit is always black, without exception, matching her dark hair. Enji Night has, of course, got these details spot on, but it's the smaller details that really make this cosplay exceptional.

Most notably, the choker worn by Yennefer looks like an exact replica here, and the detail on the eye shadowing and even eyebrow shaping is a perfect match.

My first attempt on Yennefer from the Witcher 3



🤔What other characters do you think should I do? Let me know in the comments. If I have the right wig, I will definitely give them a try 😋 pic.twitter.com/hat4hHjryM — Enji Night (@EnjiNight) April 26, 2020

Advertisement

Of course, it doesn't hurt that Enji Night has a similar facial structure to the game version of Yennefer, but the makeup makes the two almost indistinguishable. All that's missing here is Yennefer's leather jacket with the fur collar, but this would be an easy addition to complete the look.

Read More: Ronda Rousey’s Mortal Kombat Sonya Blade cosplay brings the pain

"I tried to play with makeup as much as I can to make myself look like Yen," Night said, "even though it took me a while, I really enjoyed playing around with contouring and stuff, so I definitely will try more characters in the future."

The Hungarian cosplayer explains that it's her very first attempt at the character, and plans on doing more from the Wither series – provided she has the right wig to hand.

Advertisement

On Instagram, she said Triss would likely be up next, with Ciri to follow. "Most likely my next victim [is] gonna be Triss and after I will complete the collection with Ciri."

For fans of the Witcher game, there's also good news from the developers, CD Projekt RED, who have confirmed they're working on something new for the series, after they release Cyberpunk 2077.