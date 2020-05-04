Borderlands 3 cosplayers stun Pandora as Tyreen & Troy Calypso

A popular cosplayer by the name 'Rex Macabre' has stunned Borderlands 3 fans with their incredible interpretation of Tyreen Calypso, Pandora's most dastardly villain.

Borderlands 3's release back in late 2019 has led to a host of incredible cosplays. A game so creatively designed was always going to encourage cosplayers to try their hand at some outfits, and it's fair to say that we haven't been disappointed.

We've already seen multiple incredible takes on Mad Moxxi, including this one that was debuted at Supanova Melbourne back in March. One of the hardest parts of a Borderlands 3 cosplay is re-creating the unique, cartoon-contoured aesthetic that Gearbox Software have pioneered. It's fair to say that Rex has more than stood up to the task.

Shared to their Instagram on May 1, Rex posted an "incredible photo" of their Tyreen Calypso cosplay, captioned: "Don't expect mercy, super-fan. I'm not that kinda god."

The cosplayer's outfit is near spot on too, capturing the dark, brooding essence of Calypso perfectly. Swamped in a dark cape held together by chains, Rex has awesomely reinterpreted the Borderlands 3 antagonist, even getting the swept, white hair spot on.

Even the photograph's background is also accurate, recreating one of Pandora's darker, gloomy environments excellently.

Rex shared more photos of the Tyreen Calypso cosplay, this time alongside a buddy who was also channeling a Borderlands 3 villain - Tyreen's similarly evil brother, Troy Calypso.

Members of the infamous and mysterious Sirens, the two siblings combine forces in Borderlands 3 as the game's primary antagonists. Their appearance is defined by large body tattoos, while their personality consists almost entirely of cruel and sadistic schemes.

Either way, the cosplays are incredibly faithful to the source material, and encapsulate nearly everything that make the Calypsos such great antagonists.