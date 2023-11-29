Baldur’s Gate 3 player faces toughest romance decision since The Witcher 3

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player says choosing between Karlach and Shadowheart is the toughest romance choice they’ve made in a game since The Witcher 3.

Selecting the perfect romantic partner in Baldur’s Gate 3 is no simple matter. Every NPC option brings something special to the table, unique qualities that one player may value more than others.

The Astarion romance seems an especially popular love interest, though the likes of Shadowheart, Gale, and Karlach have stolen plenty of hearts as well.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared their struggles in this regard in a recent Reddit post. For them, the hard choice is between Karlach and Shadowheart, a decision reminiscent of The Witcher 3’s contentious love triangle.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance choices remind players of Witcher 3 struggles

Redditor Skelligean is still in the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3 and has already found themselves caught between two potential love interests – Karlach and Shadowheart. The user says romantically aligning Geralt with either Yennefer or Triss in The Witcher 3 marked the last time romance options in a game hit them this hard.

“Haven’t had such a tough time like this since Witcher 3 choosing between Triss and Yennefer. This is much more difficult though. Props to Larian for these well-developed strong female characters,” the user wrote in part.

With The Witcher 3, lore from the previous games and the books factored into the decision-making for many. Some didn’t like that Triss had taken advantage of Geralt’s lapsed memory to finally have a chance with her friend’s lover, making Yen the easy choice. Others thought Yen’s questionable morals made Triss the best option for the monster hunter.

But the advice given by some Baldur’s Gate 3 players says the Redditor can’t go wrong with the Shadowheart or Karlach romances. Thus, as one commenter stated, it may be wise to “Do one playthrough for each, both are great.”

Someone else offered a bit more encouragement for this line of thinking, saying, “You’re still in Act 1 so you have a lot of time to figure out which one feels right for this run (you don’t have to lock in an official romance until Act 2). Plus, you can always do a second run and romance the other one there.”

Whatever the player chooses, most would agree they’re in for a rich experience all around.