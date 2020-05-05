Breathtaking Demon Slayer Kanao Tsuyuri cosplay will blow fans away

A fan of popular anime Demon Slayer has shown off their take on one of the show's most interesting characters, breathing life into talented soldier Kanao Tsuyuri.

Demon Slayer burst onto screens in 2019, and has quickly become one of the most popular anime in the world. Viewers across the globe were immediately captured by the series' dark and interesting storyline, which sees Tanjiro Kamado become a Demon Slayer to avenge his family who were slain by the monsters, and then turned his sister into one of their menacing kind.

Joining the Demon Slayers, a group of fierce warriors determined to protect the human race from these threats, Kamado and Nezuko meet a wide range of characters, including legendary and talented slayers like Kanae and Sinobu Kocho, and their shy adopted sister Kanao Tsuyuri.

Kanao is well-known among fans for her indecisiveness, with her shy personality often causing her to struggle to make decisions for fear of the consequences, eventually leading her to turn to her sisters Kanae and Sinobu for help when she can't make a choice herself.

In an attempt to help her adopted sibling, Kanae gave her a coin to flip, an accessory which has become the character's trademark, as she flips it and lets chance dictate her next move.

Kanao is often seen wearing the characteristic Demon Slayer robes that all who chase the evil creatures wear, and cosplayer ruripuri is clearly a fan of the character, showing off her perfect take on the shy warrior complete with the white cloak she wears around her shoulders early in the show's first season.

Ruri captures the character perfectly, even wearing the same butterfly hairpin that Kanao's sister Kanae previously wore in her hair, with green wings outlined with pink on top of her dark hair.

Of course, no Demon Slayer is complete without their blade, and Kanao's sword is featured prominently in her right hand, wrapped in white with pink accents on the handle and blade.

While Demon Slayer has captured the imaginations of viewers around the world, Ufotable has yet to announce when the second season of the anime will release, as fans wait for the next chapter in the story.

That doesn't mean there won't be new Demon Slayer action coming in the near future though, as a special movie titled "Mugen Train" will release in Japan in October 2020, which will act as a bridge between Season 1 and 2.