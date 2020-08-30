Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into adorable Nezuko Kamado

A Demon Slayer cosplayer shared a stunning transformation into Nezuko Kamado. The artist brings the anime to life with her jaw dropping photography and insanely accurate take on the heroine.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019. Viewers around the world became hooked with its gripping dark story about the Kamado siblings and their murdered family.

Bringing one of the show’s protagonists to life, a talented artist shared a perfect portrayal of Nezuko. She looks so much like her, it’s almost as if the character has clawed her way out of the screen.

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into Nezuko

The popular anime opens with Nezuko being turned into a demon after a creature slaughters her family. The story focuses on her journey with her brother Tanjiro, as they look to avenge their loved ones and find a cure.

Cosplayer ‘mc_zelda’ shared her true-to-life take on the anime heroine on Instagram. Photographer 'martinabrui_photography' captured the artist posing in Kamado’s iconic pink yukata.

The Italian re-created the character's bamboo gag, which she bites down on to stop herself from attacking humans. The picture could easily be mistaken for a scene from the anime, as the artist is shrouded in darkness with bloodied hands.

In another shot, mc_zelda gave viewers a closer look at the costume. She perfectly mirrored the red and white checkered sash that is tied around the character's waist. The artist even mirrored Nezuko’s piercing gaze, as in the story her eye color becomes pink after being turned into a demon.

The cosplayer shared a third picture of her outfit on social media, this time of her posing as Kamado sitting under the stars. The artist’s flowing yukata drapes over her as she sits on the tree branch with the night sky above.

Demon Slayer originally made its 2016 debut as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. However, it became a worldwide hit after its anime adaptation by studio Ufotable.

Fans waiting for what is next after season one are in luck, as the series is set to return this Fall in the form of a theatrical film called Mugen Train. For everything we know about the movie, check out our guide here.