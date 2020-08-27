Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer stuns as Water-type Gym Leader Nessa

A Pokemon cosplayer made a splash when she transformed into Sword & Shield character Nessa. The talented artist brought the Water Gym Leader to life with an incredibly accurate costume.

After debuting in 1996, the Pokemon franchise has never been more popular decades later. In 2019, the series broke sales records with the release of its eighth generation title Sword & Shield.

To celebrate the Nintendo Switch RPG, a talented cosplayer shared her transformation into the game's Water-type Gym Leader Nessa. The artist's perfect portrayal of the Trainer will leave fans in awe.

Pokemon cosplayer makes waves as real life Nessa

Nessa is one of the new Gym Leaders introduced in the Gen VIII title. The Trainer becomes one of the obstacles players must face in the Galar League, as they battle her monsters in the city of Hulbury to obtain a badge.

Bringing the popular heroine to life, Italian cosplayer Martina 'mc_zelda' shared her true-to-life take on the Pokemon character. Fans of the series will be wowed by the insanely faithful depiction

Martina nails Nessa's black and blue streaked hair, including her intricate braids. The artist captured even little details such as the orange hair tie, as well as her big hoop earrings.

In another shot posted to Instagram, mc_zelda gave viewers a closer look at her outfit. The fan re-created the character's signature blue and white Gym Leader jersey, which includes a water drop symbol on the chest.

She also faithfully created her signature dark blue gloves, and patterned Dynamax band that she wears on her left wrist. Tying it all together, Martina mirrored the Nessa's striking blue eyes.

Pokemon's latest release has been a major hit for Game Freak. The Nintendo Switch game has already become the third best-selling title in the entire franchise.

Those in love with the Galar region are in luck, as the RPG is getting expanded in a major way this Fall with the release of its second DLC add-on, The Crown Tundra.