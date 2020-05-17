Demon Slayer cosplayer steals hearts as adorable Mitsuri Kanroji

Demon Slayer’s popular character Mitsuri Kanroji was brought to life by a cosplayer’s insanely accurate costume. The artist went viral when they re-created the Love Pillar’s scenes directly from the anime.

Making its debut as a manga in 2014, Demon Slayer’s 2019 anime adaptation by studio Ufotable was the breakout series of that year. Viewers couldn’t get enough of its brutally dark story, and jaw-dropping action sequences.

A skilled cosplayer transformed herself into one of the show’s most beloved characters, Mitsuri Kanroji. The artist didn’t just faithfully portray her, she also re-created stills from the animation, truly bringing the Love Pillar to life.

Demon Slayer cosplayer wows as Mitsuri Kanroji

In the story, the Pillars are the world’s most elite swordsmen who have immense powers by controlling their breathing. Representing love is Mitsuri, who is also one of the deadliest characters in the series.

Cosplayer Rena ‘manyuwu_cos’ shared her true-to-life take on the Demon Slayer Corps heroine. The artist absolutely nailed the character’s look, and it is one of the most faithful depictions we’ve seen.

The artist re-created the warrior’s unique pink and green braided hair to perfection, even including her highlights in her bangs. She also mirrored Kanroji’s striking light green eyes, with the two dots under each one.

In a selfie-shot posted to her Instagram, Rena gave viewers a full view of her outfit.Cleverly she put an image of the character from the anime to demonstrate side-by side how accurate her work is to the series.

Adorably, she brought one of the most popular scenes from the anime to life in another picture. Puffing her mouth out, she hilariously mimicked the Love Pillar’s iconic expression. It truly looks as if the character has stepped from out of the TV screen.

Demon Slayer fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for its return. Fortunately the studio is releasing a theatrical film this October titled ‘Mugen Train’ which bridges the gap between Season 1 and 2.

For everything we know about the movie, check out our guide here. Those looking to catch up in time for next half of the series can watch all episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.