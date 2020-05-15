Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer brings the heat as Princess Azula

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral after bringing princess Azula to life with an insanely accurate costume. The artist’s faithful re-creation of the Firebender will have fans feeling the heat.

The groundbreaking animation made its debut on Nickelodeon in 2005, and became a smash hit for the network. The series’ mature themes and epic story about a monk that can bend the elements of Earth, Water, Air, and Fire connected with viewers.

A skilled cosplayer transformed herself in the show’s most popular and devious antagonist Azula. The Fire Nation princess has never looked so menacing, as the artist uses special effects to bring the character’s terrifying powers to life.

Cosplayer brings Azula's Firebending to life

Azula is without a doubt the most menacing villain on the show. The Fire Nation royalty relentlessly hunts down Avatar Aang and his group. She is so powerful that her flames burn blue, and she can control lightning.

Cosplayer Julia ‘neononii’ shared her true-to-life costume of the character on social media. Photographer ‘emberkana’ perfectly captured her posing as the Avatar villain, and it's so good, it looks as if the princess has torn her way out of the screen.

Neononii absolutely nailed the character's look, re-creating her signature parted hairstyle. She even used a Fire Nation royal hair piece prop to hold her bun in place, perfecting the faithful depiction.

In another photo, Julia turns up the heat by striking Azula's Firebending pose. Using special effects, embers fly above her head as the cosplayer wields the villain's dangerous blue flame.

In the show, very few characters are able to use lightning. The Fire Nation Princess becomes a real threat as she's able to control the element at will. The incredibly talented cosplay artist channels the character's rage with this mind-bending photo.

The future of The Last Airbender is looking bright as Netflix announced in 2018 that they are re-making the beloved animation into a live-action drama. Series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are even going to helm the project.

Those looking to relive the epic journey can watch the entire show on the popular streaming service right now. For everything we know so far about the future re-imagining of Avatar, check out our guide here.