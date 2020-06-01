Demon Slayer cosplayer shares chilling transformation into Nezuko Kamado

Demon Slayer's Nezuko Kamado was brought to life by a cosplayer's mind-blowing costume. The artist's jaw-dropping photography in the snow will leave fans breathless.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, hooking viewers to the edge of their seats with its dark world and gripping narrative. The series centers on the Kamado siblings and their quest to avenge their family after they are slaughtered by evil.

A talented cosplayer shared her insanely accurate take on popular character Nezuko. Her transformation into the demon-turned heroine will give you chills as the artist recreates scenes straight from the popular show.

Demon Slayer cosplayer brings Nezuko to life

The show begins with protagonist Tanjiro Kamado discovering his family has been massacred. The only surviving member is his sister Nezuko, and she has, horrifically, been turned into a demon.

Recreating a scene from the episode, cosplayer 'fukuro_eve' dressed up as the demon-turned sibling walking through a forest. Photographer 'valentina.msr.oriental' captured the artist in a stunning shot outside in the snow.

The gorgeous picture brings the scenery from Demon Slayer to life like you've never seen before. Fukuro nailed the character's look, perfectly mirroring her iconic pink kimono, and red and white checkered waist sash.

In another shot posted on her Instagram, the cosplayer gets her claws out and depicts Nezuko's transformation into a demon. The artist bites down on the character's bamboo gag, which she uses in the show to stop herself from attacking humans.

The fan faithfully portrayed the character's pose from the show, looking onward as the wind and snow blows back her hair. She even captured Nezuko's piercing pink eyes.

Demon Slayer is continuing its story in October with the highly anticipated theatrical film Mugen Train. The project will bridge the gap between season one and two, and covers a substantial plot line from the manga.

For everything we know about the upcoming movie, check out our guide here. Those looking to catch up in time are in luck, as you can currently watch all episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.