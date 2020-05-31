My Hero Academia cosplayer hops into the battle as Rabbit Miruko

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral when she shared her insanely accurate Miruko costume. The artist's incredible transformation into the real life version of the Rabbit heroine will leave fans in awe.

Very few animes have reached the heights of My Hero Academia, as it's become a worldwide phenomena since its epic 2016 debut. The series' story about a high school that trains teenagers with powers called 'quirks' has connected with millions.

A popular cosplayer 'kinpatsucosplay' shared her true-to-life take on Rumi Usagiyama, and became her alter ego Rabbit Miruko. The artist looks so much like the heroine, it's almost as if she's hopped from straight out of the screen.

My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes Miruko

While most of the story revolves around the students of U.A. High, society is protected by Pro Heroes who become celebrities in their own right. Miruko is ranked as the fifth most powerful in the world, and has a quirk that gives her the form of a Rabbit.

Prolific cosplayer KinpatsuCosplay shared her stunning take on Usagiyama, and perfectly mirrored the character's look. In the description, the artist revealed she shaved her actual eyebrows to make her costume accurate – now that's dedication!

Striking the heroine's signature pose, Kinpatsu mimics Miruko's facial expression as her white brows arch over her piercing red eyes. She even re-creates her epic grin, which she debuted in the Season 4 episode Japanese Hero Billboard Chart.

The artist's outfit is full of details that includes the hero's long Rabbit ears, as well as the silver and yellow belt that wraps around her waist. The purple lining and the golden crest emblem on her bodysuit shine, and her re-creation of the heroine's metal feet which she kicks with is mind blowing.

This isn't the first time the artist has dressed up as a My Hero Academia character. In April, she shared her collaboration with legendary cosplayer Yaya Han, as the two perfectly depicted Mt. Lady and U.A. High teacher Midnight.

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in 2014, although it exploded in popularity with its anime adaptation by Studio Bones. The animation wrapped up its fourth season in April.

For everything we know about the series' return, check out our guide here. Those looking to catch up in time can watch all episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.