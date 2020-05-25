Demon Slayer cosplayer gives Kyojuro Rengoku a fiery female twist

Demon Slayer's Kyojuro Rengoku was brought to life by a cosplayer's incredibly unique costume. The artist's creative female twist on the Flame Pillar will have fans feeling the heat.

Demon Slayer's debut in 2019 was explosive, as viewers connected with its dark story and epic animation. The series' plot about swordsmen hunting down the evil lurking in its world made it a breakout success.

A skilled player shared her true-to-life take on one of the show's most popular characters, Kyojuro Rengoku. Her incredible transformation into the Flame Pillar is the perfect way to get hyped for the anime's upcoming film Mugen Train.

Demon Slayer cosplayer's epic Kyojuro Rengoku

In the series, the most powerful swordsmen belong to the Demon Slayer Corps. The organization's strongest warriors are called Pillars, and have immense powers due to having incredible control over their breathing.

Popular cosplayer 'sparkle_stache' brought Flame Pillar Rengoku to life with a jaw-dropping outfit. The artist perfectly depicted his scorching gaze, using insanely detailed contact lenses by 'uniqso.'

Sparkle also teamed up with 'animeecosplay' to pull off the character's iconic wild spiky yellow and orange hair, which looks like a flame. She even depicted the warrior's arched eyebrows that tie in to his fiery nature.

Photographer 'dalepancho' captured the artist posing with Rengoku's iconic katana sword, in what could easily be mistaken for a scene from the anime. The picture burns with a warm glow due to the gorgeous editing done by 'ext.photography.'

In another shot, Sparkle showed off her full costume. The Instagram post reveals the Pillar's black Demon Slayer Corps uniform, as well as his signature white flame patterned cape which drapes off her shoulders.

Ever since the last episode aired in 2019, viewers have been desperately waiting for its return. Fans are in luck, as the series returns this Fall with the theatrical film Mugen Train which heavily stars Kyojuro Rengoku.

For everything we know so far about the highly anticipated movie, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up in time for the next installment can watch all episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.