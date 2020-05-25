Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer battles with Dark types as rival Marnie

A talented Pokemon cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on Sword & Shield's popular rival Marnie. The artist's accurate portrayal of the Spikemuth Trainer will leave fans in awe.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in November 2019. The latest title in the long-running franchise introduced players to the Galar region for very first time.

The RPG also featured more than one rival, and fans can't get enough of Marnie. A cosplayer transformed in the popular character, and looks so much like her, it's almost as if she's jumped from out your Nintendo Switch.

Cosplayer stuns as Sword & Shield's Marnie

On your quest to become the Galar League champion in Sword & Shield, players are challenged by Marnie who hails from Spikemuth. The Dark-type Trainer even has her own fan-club that follows her called Team Yell.

Cosplayer 'leahchucosplay' brought the popular character to life with her insanely accurate re-creation. Photographer 'phototurismo' captured the artist posing in the rival's iconic punk-influenced attire.

The streamer pulled off the Trainer's signature black hair, including her spiky locks at the back of her head. Leah also sported an incredibly accurate leather jacket, which includes patterns on the sleeves.

The cosplayer shared another shot on her Instagram, giving Pokemon fans a glimpse of how faithful her costume is to the title. The over-the-shoulder perspective reveals an incredible re-creation of Marnie's iconic pink backpack which she wears throughout the game.

In a selfie, the artist poses with a green Pokeball, and shows off her choker which could easily be mistaken for an official prop. Leah absolutely nails the rival's punk-look which has made her such a standout character in the series.

Despite only releasing in November 2019, Sword & Shield is already about to become the third best selling game in the franchise. The latest release shows that players' hunger for Pokemon content has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

While most Trainers have no doubt beat the main campaign, they have a lot to look forward in 2020. The eighth generation title is getting its first DLC The Isle of Armor in June with the second addon The Crown Tundra dropping this Fall.