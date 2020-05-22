Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer bends blue flames as Princess Azula

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Azula was brought to life by a cosplayer’s mind-bending costume. The talented artist's insanely accurate portrayal will have you feeling the heat, and is the perfect way to celebrate the show's 15th anniversary.

The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut on Nickelodeon in 2006. The animation’s surprisingly mature themes, and epic fantasy world characters that can bend the elements of Water, Earth, Air, and Fire became a smash hit.

An extremely talented cosplayer transformed herself into the series' most notoriously wicked villain, Azula. The artist’s faithful depiction of the Fire Nation royalty captures the ruthless Princess in all her fiery glory.

Advertisement

Cosplayer wields fire as Azula

Throughout the show, Azula relentlessly hunts down Avatar Aang, and becomes a terrifying threat with her incredible Firebending. She is so powerful, she can wield lighting to throw at her enemies.

Read More: Witcher 3 cosplayer stuns as Triss Merigold



Cosplayer 'Cassandra Ariel' shared her true-to-life take on the Princess, and showed off her insanely detailed costume. From her royal crest hair piece, to her dragon patterned armor, the outfit could be mistaken for official props.

Advertisement

In a shot taken by photographer 'joshsolomon,' the talented artist struck a sinister gaze as Azula ascending the Fire Nation throne. She absolutely nails the character's bun hairstyle which is held together by her crown.

In another shot, Cassandra uses special effects to bring the villain's scorching flames to life. In the animation, the character's Firebending is so strong that she is the only one with fire that burns blue.

Advertisement

The artist shared another picture on Instagram, giving viewers a full view of her work as she perfectly depicts Azula's Firebending stance. The sheer depth of her costume is incredible, as it's individually layered and detailed. It's easily one of the best we've ever seen of the Avatar character.

The Last Airbender celebrated its 15th anniversary earlier in 2020, as the last episode of the show aired on Nickelodeon in 2008. If you've never seen the epica animation, you can watch the whole series on Netflix right now.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer flips into battle as Ty Lee



Fans have a lot to be excited for, as the streaming platform has also announced they are remaking the show as a live-action drama. For information about the upcoming project, check out our 'Everything you need to know' guide here.