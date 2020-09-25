Demon Slayer cosplayer avenges her family as adorable Nezuko Kamado

A talented cosplayer went viral after sharing her stunning transformation into Demon Slayer protagonist Nezuko Kamado. The insanely accurate depiction truly brings the anime to life, and will be sure to leave fans in awe.

Demon Slayer took the world by storm after becoming the breakout anime series of 2019. Viewers couldn't get enough of its stunning animation and incredibly dark story.

Bringing the show's protagonist to life, a cosplayer transformed into Nezuko Kamado. The skilled artist looks so much like her, it's almost as if the heroine as clawed her way out of the screen.

Demon Slayer cosplay brings Nezuko to life

The popular anime follows the Kamado siblings after their family is brutally killed by evil creatures. Nezuko survives the attack, but at a cost. The young character is cursed and turned into a demon, which she tries to cure throughout the story.

Bringing her to life, cosplayer Riona 'rionafae' shared her transformation into the heroine on Instagram. Using a picture from the show, the artist mirrored the character to absolute perfection.

Riona captured Nezuko's flowing black hair, including her locks at the bottom which fade into an orange color. She even mirrored her striking pink eyes – which is the color they changed to after Kamado became a demon.

In a selfie shot, Riona gave viewer a full look at her costume. Her outfit is really faithful to the anime, and includes Nezuko's iconic pink yukata, flowing black kimono, and red and white checkered waist sash.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, the cosplayer also depicted Nezuko's inner demon bloodlust in another picture on social media. The artist posed with her hands clawed out while biting on her bamboo gag prop, which Kamado uses in the show to stop herself from attacking humans.

Demon Slayer fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for the show to return. Luckily, that will be very soon as the series will continues this Fall with the theatrical film Mugen Train.

The project will bridge the gap between season one and two, and has a pivotal plot point. For everything we know so far about the upcoming movie, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll.