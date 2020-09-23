Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer stuns with real life Mai take

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral after she shared a perfect portrayal of Fire Nation character Mai. The artist looks so much like Azula’s squad member, that it’s almost as if she’s cut her way out of the screen and into real life.

The Last Airbender first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005. Viewers around the world fell in love with its story about a child monk who, as the Avatar, can control the elements of water, earth, fire, and air.

The series has seen an explosion in popularity in 2020, after Netflix added it to its service back in April. To celebrate, a cosplayer shared a transformation into Fire Nation character Mai that will leave fans stunned.

Avatar cosplayer brings Mai to life

In Book Two, viewers are introduced to Mai, who becomes a pivotal character when series villain Azula recruits her as a part of her squad. The fierce warrior helps the Fire Nation princess hunt down Avatar Aang and his group.

Cosplayer Riona ‘rionafae’ went viral on Instagram after sharing a jaw-dropping take on the character. The talented artist faithfully portrayed her signature black braided hair, including the parted bangs that frame her face.

Riona posed next to a screenshot of Mai, highlighting just how faithful the cosplay is. Her insanely accurate depiction even mirrors the non-bender's facial expression, and perfectly captures her eyebrows and golden eyes.

In another shot, the cosplayer gave viewers a closer look at how much detail went into pulling off Azula’s squadmate. Rionafae re-created her Fire Nation attire, which consists of a long sleeved red dress and a black robe that sits over it.

Just like the first photo, she meticulously mirrors the character’s pose from the show. This is without a doubt one of the best Avatar cosplays we've ever seen, and could easily be mistaken for an official live-action version of Mai.

Despite ending in 2008, Avatar saw a major revival in 2020 after Netflix added to its popular platform. The Nickelodeon series also celebrated its 15th anniversary in February.

Those wanting to see what all the hype is about can watch the show in its entirety on the streaming service now. They also added its sequel spin-off The Legend of Korra.