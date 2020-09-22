Attack on Titan cosplayer launches into battle as epic Mikasa Ackerman

A talented cosplay artist transformed into Attack on Titan protagonist Mikasa Ackerman. The artist’s insanely accurate take on the fierce anime heroine went viral on Instagram.

Attack on Titan made its groundbreaking anime debut in 2013, and quickly became a cultural phenomena. Viewers around the world became gripped by its harrowing story about humanity’s fight to survive against horrific giant creatures.

To celebrate the series upcoming fourth and final season, popular cosplayer ‘Shirogane Sama’ shared her mind blowing costume of lead character Mikasa Ackerman. She looks so much like her, it’s almost as if the anime heroine has slashed her way out of the screen.

Attack on Titan cosplayer becomes Mikasa Ackerman

The series opens up with protagonist Eren Jaeger and Mikasa Ackerman's village being destroyed when giant titans burst through the walls of their city. The two vow to avenge their family and join the Survey Corps military branch to train to become soldiers.

Prolific artist 'Shirogane Sama' went viral on Instagram when she shared her perfect depiction of the anime heroine. The artist mirrored Mikasa's season one look, recreating her brown leather military jacket, and signature red scarf.

Photographers 'ovsyan.ph' and 'jkyle_ph' captured Shirogane posing as Ackerman with the perfect backdrop that looks as if it could have been a scene from the anime itself. The stunning picture truly brings the show to life.

In two other shots posted to Twitter, the cosplayer wore Mikasa's green cloak over her uniform, which she gets after joining the Survey Corps. She also faithfully captured her short brown bob haircut, using a wig by 'holish_cosplay'.

Her outfit is full of details, such as the accurate scars on her face which the character receives after battling Titans. Shirogane also holds a prop blade, which the heroine uses in the story to slice the necks of the giant creatures.

[ Once I’m dead, I won’t even be able to remember you. So I’ll win, no matter what. I’ll live, no matter what. ]#AttackOnTitan #mikasaackerman pic.twitter.com/cCb9Ywfpr6 — Shirogane-sama (@shirogane__sama) September 3, 2020

Attack on Titan originally made its 2009 debut as a manga, although its anime adaptation years later made it a worldwide phenomena. After three seasons, the popular show is ending with its fourth arc.

For everything we know so far about the show's final run of episodes, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up in time before the series wraps up can catch up on streaming services Funimation and Crunchyroll.