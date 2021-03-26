Darling in the Franxx cosplayer bares her fangs as epic Zero Two - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer gave Darling in the Franxx fans an idea of how popular character Zero Two would look like in real life. The artist’s incredibly detailed costume is the perfect recreation of the beloved heroine.

Despite only making its debut in 2018, Darling in the Franxx has become a cultural phenomenon. In particular, anime fans can’t seem to get enough of the show’s fierce protagonist, Zero Two. The horned heroine has become an icon in the genre.

A skilled cosplayer celebrated the character on Instagram by bringing her to life with a mind-blowing costume. The artist looks so much like the pink-haired pilot, it’s almost as if she’s flown her mech right out of the screen.

Advertisement

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer stuns as Zero Two

A joint project between Studio Trigger and Clover Works, Darling in the Franxx was quickly the breakout series of the 2018 anime season. The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo where teenagers pilot robot-like mechs to defend humanity. One of the lead characters, Zero Two, quickly became a stand out reason to watch the romantic thriller.

Cosplayer Thalía ‘taliverse‘ made waves on Instagram when she shared her true-to-life take on the anime heroine. In a March 25 post, the artist posed in the character’s signature red and white bodysuit which the character wears when piloting the Franxx assigned to her.

Advertisement

Read More: Kill la Kill cosplayer slashes to victory as Ryuko



Not only did Thalía nail the iconic look, she also captured the protagonist’s personality by mirroring her pose from the show while holding a lollipop. Accurately, she depicted Zero Two’s red horns as well as her fanged teeth. In the story, the lead is half-human.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌻Thalía🌻 (@taliverse)

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Taliverse also portrayed Zero Two’s schoolgirl uniform look in a TikTok video. The artist adorably gets into character while channeling the heroine’s mannerisms from the series.

Although the series has been an absolute hit, so far there has been no confirmation about a second season of Darling in the Franxx. Although based on the love anime fans have for Zero Two, the demand is certainly there.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon cosplayer takes on the Galar League as Marnie



Those wanting to see what all the hype is about are in luck as the entire first season can be watched in full on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.