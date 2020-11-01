 Cosplayers hit out at Raid: Shadow Legends for allegedly stealing look - Dexerto
Cosplayers hit out at Raid: Shadow Legends for allegedly stealing look

Published: 1/Nov/2020 12:58

by Connor Bennett
Side by side image of a cosplay and a Raid: Shadow Legends character
Instagram: Miss Sinister/Raid: Shadow Legends

A cosplayer has hit out at Raid: Shadow Legends for seemingly copying her look for one of their characters in-game, and the community has backed their claim.

Typically, cosplayers will either dress up and make themselves look like their favorite character from a TV show, movie, or video game, but some do break the mold and come up with their own unique looks.

These cosplays can garner huge amounts of attention with likes and positive replies pouring in across social media, with actors, game devs, and directors sometimes even chiming in compliments over their own.

However, it’s been alleged that one set of devs – the team behind mobile game Raid: Shadow Legends – may have overstepped the mark and flat out copied one cosplay, much to the dismay of cosplayers Miss Sinister and Alkali Layke.

Image of a cosplay from cosplayer Miss Sinister
Instagram: Miss Sinister
Miss Sinister, a popular cosplay, regularly takes on a number of different looks.

The issue was initially flagged by Miss Sinister, who posted memes about the Raid: Shadow Legends devs copying her on her Instagram page.

The cosplayer’s posts also made their way to Twitter, as fellow cosplayer Alkali Layke backed up the copying claims. “You know what’s gross? @RaidRPG straight up COPYING @MISS_SlNlSTER and getting away with it. Their artist just traced her face you guys. No, I will not be playing that game. You shouldn’t either,” she tweeted. 

Alkali also implored her friends to not take any further sponsorships with the mobile game, if they’re offered. “This is just absolute garbage and I hope you’d reconsider working with them in the future,” she added. 

Some responses claimed that they couldn’t spot similarities, however, Miss Sinister pointed out that they’d pretty much just traced one of the photos she posted.

“I mean, this seems pretty damning. They flipped my face horizontally. They copied me down to my earrings in the photo of the costume,” she said, also showing how similar the photos are with measurements between some of her facial features. 

It’s unlikely that Raid: Shadow Legends would make a change moving forward, given that there are a few slight differences – the small symbol on the forehead instead of the paint being the main one – between the two.

However, it could be a case where the cosplayers take it a step further than just calling them out on social media. We’ll keep you updated with any developments.

Valkyrae steals the show on Halloween with superb Valorant Viper cosplay

Published: 1/Nov/2020 6:51 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 8:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Valkyrae next to Valorant's Viper
Twitter: Valkyrae / Riot Games

Valkyrae might be famous for her awesome streams, but she’s officially set the world on fire after slipping into a phenomenal cosplay of Viper from Valorant to celebrate Halloween.

People like to celebrate Halloween in their own way. Typically, you’ll see them take on a more traditional spooky outfit. Something like a ghoul, monster, skeleton, or even a character from their favorite horror movie.

However, it’s becoming more common for people to dress up as characters from video games too, especially ones with dark and somber themes. 

Viper is one of the few characters from Valorant who falls into that category. Described as a chemist gone mad, she is a predator on the battlefield who uses poisonous chemicals to control and ultimately kill her prey.

Valkyrae Valorant Viper Cosplay
Riot Games
Viper is an agent who uses poison and acid to control the battlefield.

Rachell Hofstetter, better known as Valkyrae, is one of the most popular variety streamers on YouTube. She already has millions of followers and subscribers across all platforms. 

However, she’s about to attract a whole lot more after nailing one of the best Viper cosplays we have ever seen.

“Viper from Valorant this year,” she wrote. “Happy Halloween!” Fans and followers have been pouring in ever since, professing their love and adoration for her outfit.

Valkyrae’s Twitter post has been skyrocketing in numbers. However, her initial post on Instagram is doing even better. Inevitably, it’s bound to set the world on fire since the cosplay is absolutely stunning from head to toe.

The mask, the gloves, the utility belt, and the outfit all look like the real deal. The knife and even the poison being emitted from her palm are a nice touch as well.

Valkyrae Valorant Viper Cosplay
Twitter: Valkyrae
Valkyrae gives her fans a better look at the knife and belt.

The best part, however, has to be the green eyes. It’s hard to tell whether they’re contact lenses or an after-effect. Either way, they round out the cosplay to be as complete and polished as it could be.

It’s no surprise that the cosplay was made by Stella Chuu, who is a master of the craft with hundreds of thousands of followers across social media. Valkyrae made sure to give her a lot of credit.

Still, a cosplay piece is as much about the wearer as it is the creator. Valkyrae wore it to perfection and made it even better than it already was.