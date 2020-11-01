Cosplayers hit out at Raid: Shadow Legends for allegedly stealing look - Dexerto

A cosplayer has hit out at Raid: Shadow Legends for seemingly copying her look for one of their characters in-game, and the community has backed their claim.

Typically, cosplayers will either dress up and make themselves look like their favorite character from a TV show, movie, or video game, but some do break the mold and come up with their own unique looks.

These cosplays can garner huge amounts of attention with likes and positive replies pouring in across social media, with actors, game devs, and directors sometimes even chiming in compliments over their own.

However, it’s been alleged that one set of devs – the team behind mobile game Raid: Shadow Legends – may have overstepped the mark and flat out copied one cosplay, much to the dismay of cosplayers Miss Sinister and Alkali Layke.

The issue was initially flagged by Miss Sinister, who posted memes about the Raid: Shadow Legends devs copying her on her Instagram page.

Read More: Naruto cosplayer awakens her Sharingan as Kakashi with female twist

The cosplayer’s posts also made their way to Twitter, as fellow cosplayer Alkali Layke backed up the copying claims. “You know what’s gross? @RaidRPG straight up COPYING @MISS_SlNlSTER and getting away with it. Their artist just traced her face you guys. No, I will not be playing that game. You shouldn’t either,” she tweeted.

Alkali also implored her friends to not take any further sponsorships with the mobile game, if they’re offered. “This is just absolute garbage and I hope you’d reconsider working with them in the future,” she added.

You know what's gross? @RaidRPG straight up COPYING @MISS_SlNlSTER and getting away with it. Their artist just traced her face you guys. No, I will not be playing that game. You shouldn't either. You should also RT this. pic.twitter.com/uiu8jtY6wE — The Potato Queen 🥔👑 (@alkali_layke) October 29, 2020

Some responses claimed that they couldn’t spot similarities, however, Miss Sinister pointed out that they’d pretty much just traced one of the photos she posted.

Read More: Ellen Page starring in controversial new movie about sexism in esports

“I mean, this seems pretty damning. They flipped my face horizontally. They copied me down to my earrings in the photo of the costume,” she said, also showing how similar the photos are with measurements between some of her facial features.

I mean, this seems pretty damning. They flipped my face horizontally. They copied me down to my earrings in the photo of the costume (seen above) pic.twitter.com/Dm7fg5HMPC — Miss Sinister (@MISS_SlNlSTER) October 29, 2020

It’s unlikely that Raid: Shadow Legends would make a change moving forward, given that there are a few slight differences – the small symbol on the forehead instead of the paint being the main one – between the two.

However, it could be a case where the cosplayers take it a step further than just calling them out on social media. We’ll keep you updated with any developments.