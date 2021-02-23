Logo
Cosplay

Brilliant Overwatch cosplay brings Tracer’s Halloween Terror skin to life

Published: 23/Feb/2021 0:49

by Bill Cooney
Tracer Halloween cosplay
nonbinate/Instagram/Blizzard

Share

One creative Overwatch fan has created a picture-perfect cosplay of Tracer’s Halloween Terror skin that looks like it stepped right out of the game into real life.

Despite being the covergirl, Tracer has only gotten one Halloween Terror skin throughout the entire history of the game, which is a bit surprising considering Ana has like 15 at this point (okay, she actually only has three, but you get our point).

The faster-than-time hero is also unsurprisingly one of the most popular heroes for fans to cosplay, and a new creation by cosplayer nonbinate on Instagram is about as close you can physically get to the “perfect” Tracer Will-O’-Wisp look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M Blackburn 🥀 (@nonbinate)

We’ll start at the top (literally) by taking a look at that impressive blue ‘do, compare them side by side with actual Tracer, and not a strand seems to be out of place.

The ghostly eyes are a nice addition as well, and of course, things wouldn’t be complete without the evil/adorable Jack o’ Lantern replacing the Chronal Accelerator on her chest.

Finally, the armor and other props they included really bring the whole thing together, and make this one of the best Tracer cosplays we’ve seen in a minute, even if it is a little out of season.

If you thought this was nonbinate’s first time taking a swing at Tracer, you would be very wrong, as it’s actually the fourth skin for the hero that they’ve cosplayed, probably making it safe to say the speedy DPS is their favorite hero.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M Blackburn 🥀 (@nonbinate)

We just got done with one of the biggest weekends for cosplay so far this year with the BlizzConline Cosplay Contest, with a World of Warcraft design taking the top spot. We’re not saying nonbinate’s Tracer would have beat them, but it certainly could have given the finalists a run for their money.

With the slew of Overwatch 2 news we got as well, we wouldn’t doubt the cosplayer is already thinking about how they’re going to pull off her look for the sequel. If it’s anything like the past iterations though, we can’t wait to see it.

Cosplay

Best anime cosplays of February 2021: My Hero Academia, Naruto & more

Published: 22/Feb/2021 17:32

by Georgina Smith
Group of cosplayers and cosplayer characters next to text reding 'Best Anime Cosplays of the Month'
Instagram: lorentz_iwood, ottiemottie, pinya_reich / Studio Trigger / Bones

Share

Throughout February we’ve seen a host of cosplayers recreate their favorite characters from iconic animes such as My Hero Academia, Darling in the Franxx, Death Note, and more – but here are our top five.

With the huge array of vibrant and iconic characters that have come from the anime universe, it’s no wonder that so many cosplayers have had a go at recreating them, channeling inspiration from some topical shows, along with old favorites.

In the weird and wonderful world of anime, anything is possible, and that means that cosplayers have to get creative when emulating the intricate costumes originally portrayed in the classic anime art style.

But it’s safe to say that cosplayers have been doing a fantastic job of replicating these characters, pulling them off the screen into real-life, and we’ve selected some of our favorites from the past month.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Asuka Langley – keikocosplay

This anime set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo is hugely popular among fans, and cosplayer keikocosplay did a fantastic job of breathing life into its protagonist, Asuka. From the long flowing auburn hair to the intricate bodysuit, every detail of the character was there.

In an incredible shot taken by bcwphoto, this cosplayer recreated an iconic scene from the show, and the gorgeous lighting combined with the perfect outfit made fans fall in love with this brilliant recreation.

Naruto: Kakashi Hatake – stylouz_cosplay

Naruto is undoubtedly one of the most iconic animes, and cosplayer stylouz_cosplay did the show justice with their take on fan-favorite character Kakashi Hatake. Posing in front of some stunning waterfall scenery in equally amazing photos taken by s.photography_b, this cosplayer embodies the character with a super detailed outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stylouz (@stylouz_cosplay)

The headband, the scar, and other key points of the look are all replicated, and this attention to detail definitely proves to be worth it, with the scenery and editing of the images making it look practically cinematic.

Kill la Kill: Ryuko Matoi – sanet.cosplay

Kill la Kill originally ran from 2013 to 2014, but despite its short run it has still remained very popular thanks to its memorable characters and story. Sanet.cosplay decided to recreate the main character of the series, Ryuko, and the results were fantastic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @sanet.cosplay

The cropped black top with the sailor-style collar and bow looked just like the original, topped with vibrant red and orange trims, and paired with the protective red gloves. Fans of the show loved this amazing Ryuko cosplay.

My Hero Academia: Himiko Toga – f.ukuro

Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia is a popular choice for cosplayers, but f.ukuro went one step further with her take on the character, by incorporating the cosplay into a TikTok. To the song Hayloft by Mother Mother, f.ukuro transformed into Toga, and the video is so good that it got over one million likes.

@f.ukuro

More of a full body view of Toga’s kit 👀✨

♬ Hayloft – Mother Mother

F.ukuro had Toga’s mannerisms down perfectly, not to mention the awesome outfit, which was a perfect blend of the character’s school uniform and her mechanical weaponry. The results of this brilliant cosplay had fans absolutely stunned.

Death Note: Misa Amane – thanatos_arts_official

Death Note remains a hugely popular anime thanks to its chilling plot and captivating characters, and it also consistently proves to be a popular choice of cosplay. Particularly the character Misa Amane – an aspiring model with a twisted past.

Thanotos_arts_official did an insanely good job of recreating the popular character in images taken by vonkoenigsmarck, keeping with Misa’s classic blonde pigtails, combined with the detailed black outfit and jewelry which makes her look just the part. In one picture she even holds a Death Note, the perfect finishing touch to an outstanding recreation.

February has been a great month for cosplay yet again, with some super talented creators producing fantastic recreations of fan-favorite characters – and there’s no doubt that the month to come will see even more outstanding work from the cosplay community.