Brilliant Overwatch cosplay brings Tracer’s Halloween Terror skin to life

One creative Overwatch fan has created a picture-perfect cosplay of Tracer’s Halloween Terror skin that looks like it stepped right out of the game into real life.

Despite being the covergirl, Tracer has only gotten one Halloween Terror skin throughout the entire history of the game, which is a bit surprising considering Ana has like 15 at this point (okay, she actually only has three, but you get our point).

The faster-than-time hero is also unsurprisingly one of the most popular heroes for fans to cosplay, and a new creation by cosplayer nonbinate on Instagram is about as close you can physically get to the “perfect” Tracer Will-O’-Wisp look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Blackburn 🥀 (@nonbinate)

We’ll start at the top (literally) by taking a look at that impressive blue ‘do, compare them side by side with actual Tracer, and not a strand seems to be out of place.

The ghostly eyes are a nice addition as well, and of course, things wouldn’t be complete without the evil/adorable Jack o’ Lantern replacing the Chronal Accelerator on her chest.

Finally, the armor and other props they included really bring the whole thing together, and make this one of the best Tracer cosplays we’ve seen in a minute, even if it is a little out of season.

If you thought this was nonbinate’s first time taking a swing at Tracer, you would be very wrong, as it’s actually the fourth skin for the hero that they’ve cosplayed, probably making it safe to say the speedy DPS is their favorite hero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Blackburn 🥀 (@nonbinate)

We just got done with one of the biggest weekends for cosplay so far this year with the BlizzConline Cosplay Contest, with a World of Warcraft design taking the top spot. We’re not saying nonbinate’s Tracer would have beat them, but it certainly could have given the finalists a run for their money.

Read More: League of Legends cosplayer swings her moonblade as Dragonslayer Diana

With the slew of Overwatch 2 news we got as well, we wouldn’t doubt the cosplayer is already thinking about how they’re going to pull off her look for the sequel. If it’s anything like the past iterations though, we can’t wait to see it.