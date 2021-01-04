 Avatar The Last Airbender cosplayer ready to lead Fire Nation as Princess Azula - Dexerto
Avatar The Last Airbender cosplayer ready to lead Fire Nation as Princess Azula

Published: 4/Jan/2021 6:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula Cosplay
Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Azula is one of the most complex and twisted characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but that didn’t stop a cosplayer named Lauren Ginna from bringing her to life in a blaze of glory.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is known for having strong characterization and character development throughout the series. But while most of them learn and grow as the plot moves forward, Azula descends further into madness and emotional instability.

It’s a dark and tragic fate for one of the show’s most powerful villains, but it’s one that’s earned her compassion and sympathy among fans. Plus, there’s an eerie charm to her manipulative ways. So, despite her ominous persona, she’s become a popular choice among cosplayers.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Azula is one of the main antagonists in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

A cosplayer named Lauren Ginna, better known as thefanged4 on Instagram, is one of her biggest fans. She impressed her fans with an incredible Azula cosplay back in November, and it’s been on their minds ever since.

“Trust is for fools. Fear is the only reliable way,” she said, referring to one of her most powerful quotes. It just about sums up Azula’s philosophy and approach to life, which was ingrained into her throughout a traumatic childhood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Gianna (@thefanged4)

Not only does she capture Azula’s ominous look and vibe, but she managed to re-create her outfit to perfection. It’s got everything from the Fire Nation crown in her hair to the black, red, and gold outfit complete with shoulder pads, a belt, and lengthy boots.

Lauren posted another picture back in December. This one has Azula’s infamous blue flame added in with an after-effect, and it looks absolutely stunning. “My own mother thought I was a monster. She was right, of course,” she said, referring to another iconic quote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Gianna (@thefanged4)

Last but not least, Lauren shared one final picture from the photo shoot to celebrate the beginning of 2021. “Kicking off the New Year with Azula,” she said. It shows her unleashing a mighty kick well above her head, revealing more details in the bottom half of the outfit.

It’s one thing to dress up as Princess Azula. But to walk, talk, and act like her takes a special effort, especially when you need to tap into your crazy side and dish out a thunderous kick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Gianna (@thefanged4)

It’s a stunning outfit from head to toe. Every detail is perfect, and the artistic photography from carlosmphotos_ makes it look even better. Lauren and Carlos are both incredibly talented, and their talent shines through.

Azula might be one of the most maligned characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t love seeing her in real life, especially when it’s done as well as this.

