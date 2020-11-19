Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer channels her inner waterbender - Dexerto

An Avatar cosplayer has impressed fans of the series with a unique and impressive transformation into The Last Airbender character Katara.

Released in 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender still retains a passionate fanbase 15 years after its release. The show’s continued popularity can partly be attributed to its interesting and original characters. It’s these characters that inspire so many cosplayers to transform themselves into personalities from the show.

Katara, a waterbender in the Southern Water Tribe, is a particularly popular character from the series. Her strong and compassionate nature is loved by fans and it’s always exciting to see a cosplayer truly capture her personality in a transformation.

That’s exactly what Victoeriaecs has managed to accomplish with her lifelike portrayal of the Avatar waterbender.

Avatar cosplayer embraces her inner waterbender as Katara

Cosplayer Victoriaecs has succeeded in impressing fans of the show with her unbelievably lifelike portrayal of Katara. A picture of the transformation was posted to the r/cosplay subreddit and at the time of writing has over 3,000 upvotes.

It’s obvious Victoria has put in a tremendous amount of effort to put this cosplay together. From the deep blue color of her outfit to the details in her hair, she truly captures the appearance of Katara with lifelike accuracy.

The circular water effects displayed in the photo are extremely realistic, it truly looks as if she’s bending the water to her will. On top of this, the location and backdrop of the image mimic the landscape of the show and put the cherry on top of this impressive cosplay.

It’s incredible to think that a show created 15 years ago still has such an avid following and fanbase. With cosplayers like Victoriaecs creating such faithful renditions of the characters, there is no doubt that the passionate fanbase for the series will continue to grow.