What is Nidothing’s true identity in Pokemon Horizons?

Pokemon Horizons previously unmasked the streamer character known as Nidothing. Here’s what we know about their identity.

The anime series introduced Nidothing in its pilot episode as a popular streamer known for creating videos that target young Pokemon Trainers. This concept works two-fold, walking protagonists Liko and Roy through the basics while also doing the same for Pokemon Horizons viewers.

As an internet personality, Nidothing keeps their true identity to themselves. The show even leaves viewers at home out of the loop for quite some time.

But as the show progresses, the truth about who’s been coaching aspiring Trainers online comes to light.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Horizons already revealed Nidothing’s identity

The Pokemon Company Dot in Pokemon Horizons

The Pokemon anime’s first season confirms Murdock’s niece, Dot, is behind the Nidothing persona.

In Pokemon Horizons Episode 7, Liko and Roy’s exploration of the airship leads them to a locked door that only the duckling ‘mon Quaxly can enter due to its doggy door setup.

Article continues after ad

The person in the room – the reclusive Rising Volt Tacklers member Dot – has Quaxly deliver the pair a note, encouraging them to train harder. This subtle hint suggesting Nidothing has always been aboard the ship receives a confirmation when Liko and Roy leave.

Notably, the scene following the duo’s exit gives viewers a sneak peek inside the room, which shows the Nidothing monster costume and someone, clearly Dot, preparing to put it on.

Article continues after ad

It’s not until the show’s sixteenth episode, “Quaxly, We Can Do It,” that Dot opens up to Liko about her role as Nidothing.

Pokemon Horizons originally premiered in Japan in April 2023 on Tokyo TV. The anime’s first 12 episodes began streaming on Netflix in North America in March 2024. Episodes 13 through 23 have since hit the streaming platform, with Netflix listing this batch as the show’s second season.