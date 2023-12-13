Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 Wave 2 may have just spoiled two huge plot points

X-Men ’97 is getting a second wave of Marvel Legends figures that may spoil some story beats.

New figures based on Marvel’s upcoming X-Men ’97 animated series may have spoiled two huge plot twists from the comics.

X-Men ’97 has been long in development, to the chagrin of fans. That hasn’t stopped the marketing machine, though, as the characters are showing up in all sorts of merchandise.

The long-gestating series already produced one well-received line of Marvel Legends figures. The first wave featured brand new versions of Wolverine, Magneto, Storm, and more, marking the first time the animated X-Men had made Hasbro’s storied 6″ line of action figures.

Though X-Men ’97 isn’t intended to drop until 2024, another wave of Marvel Legends was announced recently. However, this new wave has some unique figures that may have just spoiled two major plot elements for the series.

Warning, potential spoilers for X-Men ’97 to follow.

X-Men ’97’s Goblin Queen figure teases Madelyne Pryor and Cyclops’ marriage

Madelyne Pryor is a surprising addition to X-Men ’97 in general. She was originally intended by writer Chris Claremont to be a fairly normal woman and the love of Cyclops’ life, whom he married and intended to retire from the X-Men with after Jean Grey’s death. Unfortunately, Cyclops and Maddy’s relationship wasn’t meant to be.

Hasbro Hasbro’s new Madelyne Pryor figure hints at an X-Men ’97 storyline about Cable’s origin.

A massive retcon established her as a clone created by Mister Sinister, who producers have said since the beginning would be a massive threat in X-Men ’97. Since learning she was created to torment Cyclops, Madelyne has become a nightmare for the Marvel Universe. Demonic influence altered her life forever, turning her into the Goblin Queen, something her figure clearly hints at, given she’s wearing an updated take on that costume. Today, she’s the ruler of Limbo.

What’s more surprising, though, is that the figure comes packed with a baby accessory. In the comics, Madelyne and Scott do have a son, who they send to the future to be saved from a techno-organic virus. That baby grows up in the future to become Cable, who did show up in the original X-Men series. If X-Men ’97 finally reveals Cable’s origin, does that mean Scott and Madelyne’s marriage is also canon to the cartoon?

The X-Cutioner makes his way to the animated X-Men

X-Cutioner is a surprisingly deep cut. Seeing a figure of him in this wave is a surprise, considering the comic take on X-Cutioner hasn’t gotten his own figure yet.

Hasbro The X-Cutioner was something of a Punisher but for mutants

The figure reveals some surprising changes, like the belt with a logo for the Friends of Humanity, the anti-mutant terrorist organization led by Sabretooth’s brother, Graydon Creed. The comics’ X-Cutioner doesn’t really have any affiliations. he sees himself as a one-man jury for mutants who escaped legal punishment for their crimes.

X-Cutioner has been featured in a number of stories throughout the years but has never really been a major player. Arguably, his name is more recognizable than the character, because of another ’90s story, X-Cutioner’s Song.

Is X-Men ’97 going to feature X-Cutioner’s Song?

As confusing as this sounds, X-Cutioner doesn’t appear in the X-Cutioner’s Song storyline; in fact, he debuts in the comics several issues after the event ended. However, given X-Men: The Animated Series’ habit of combining plot points, it could be that he’ll factor into an animated adaptation.

Marvel Comics X-Cutioner’s Song featured told more of Cable and Stryfe’s backstory but didn’t actually star the X-Cutioner

Why adapt X-Cutioner’s song in the first place, then? The story is actually heavily centered on Cable and his clone, Stryfe. Given the Madelyne Pryor figure implies some kind of focus on Cable’s origin, it makes sense as an adaption. Adding X-Cutioner to the story for some kind of name recognition isn’t too far-fetched – especially since it opens the show up to build hype and sell toys based on a rarely-seen character.

X-Cutioner’s Song also provides a potential answer to the show’s biggest question: where is Professor Xavier in X-Men ’97? It was revealed when the show was announced that Magneto is leading the X-Men in his absence, but never revealed what happened. Considering X-Cutioner’s Song begins with Stryfe’s attempted assassination of Xavier, it could be he’s fighting for his life when the series starts.

