Ultimate Spider-Man fans love how Peter gets his classic costume

The long-awaited debut of the classic Ultimate Spider-Man costume is coming in this week’s issue, and new preview pages reveal the costume is made with help from Peter’s daughter, May Parker.

Fans have been waiting to find out just how the new Ultimate Spider-Man will get his classic costume. Now, the answer has finally arrived.

For the first two issues, Peter Parker has been wearing a black pictotech suit made by Tony Stark. In preview pages for the upcoming Ultimate Spider-Man #3, fans finally learn how Spidey got his traditional red-and-blues.

Marvel Comics Ultimate Spider-Man reveals Peter’s daughter helps design his costume.

The pages show Peter with his daughter, May, who learned about his powers in issue #2 and gave him a drawing of him as a superhero. May helps Peter go through a number of alternate costumes, all of which are fun riffs on other Spider-Man looks.

Fans are loving the origin of the new costume, as well as the nods to other Spider-Men, as discussed in a thread on the Spider-Man subreddit.

“I love that May is getting at his suit to pick,” Quirky_Ad_5420 said, to which GMKnight added, “But man, when MJ finds out he had a fashion parade without her, she’s gonna be pissed.”

“I love it. That is adorable, and I love the references to other Spider-People’s suits,” Airmoni said. “Man get this writter to replace Wells for the 616 Spider-man”

“The Scarlet Spider inspired one and blue/black one look soooo good” DarkAlphaZero said.

Ultimate Spider-Man is the flagship title of Marvel’s relaunched Ultimate Comics line, running alongside Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Black Panther, and the upcoming Avengers riff The Ultimates.

The rebooted Ultimate Universe follows a world where an evil Reed Richards, The Maker, changed history by stealing the catalysts for the powers of various heroes. As Tony Stark and his band of heroes journey through time to escape attack, those catalysts are slowly being returned to their rightful places.

Ultimate Spider-Man #3 hits shelves on March 27.

