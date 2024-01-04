AEW star Jon Moxley stuns fans with Red Hood ring gear at Wrestle Kingdom 18

AEW star Jon Moxley stuns fans with Red Hood ring gear at Wrestle Kingdom 18NJPW/AEW
Jon Moxley debuted a new Red Hood look for Wrestle Kingdom 18.
Fans watching Wrestle Kingdom 18 got a surprise when AEW’s Jon Moxley came to the ring in a new Red Hood-inspired outfit.
There’s a pretty significant overlap between pro wrestling and comic books, not just in the fans but the wrestlers themselves. That’s why it’s not uncommon for wrestlers to come out in comic book attire.
There are the obvious names like Rey Mysterio, who wore superhero-inspired costumes for many a WrestleMania. But there are plenty of others, like Kenny Omega’s legendary Undertale entrance on AEW Dynamite or Jade Cargill’s She-Hulk entrance at AEW All Out 2022.
In the wee hours of January 4, the latest pro wrestler to show up in comic gear made his way to the ring, and fans are absolutely losing their minds.
Fans are losing it over Jon Moxley’s Wrestle Kingdom 18 Red Hood entrance
AEW star Jon Moxley made his way to the ring for his Wrestle Kingdom 18 bout in a costume inspired by Batman’s anti-hero sometimes-partner, Red Hood.
The costume itself is pretty simple. It’s based on the modern suit Red Hood has worn since 2018’s Red Hood and the Outlaws #26.
Though the bulk of the costume is original, including a black leather jacket with MOX across the back in red spray paint, the mask is unmistakably Red Hood.
Fans picked up on the look and began showering it with love on social media.
Move over, Jason Todd, Jon Moxley is the new Red Hood!— 𝗟𝗘𝗢𝗡 𝗦. 𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗗𝗬 (@CONDORONEPLAPS) January 4, 2024
Mox and Osprey with two incredible big time entrances just to lose to David Finlay. Looool— Johnny Guitar (@Johny_Scissors) January 4, 2024
Moxley, a three-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion, doesn’t often make big splash entrances such as these, which is part of why fans took a shine to this one. He typically just makes his way to the ring through the crowd.
The Red Hood gear also evoked memories of his final WWE gimmick. That gear, a giant coat with a gas mask, drew comparisons to The Dark Knight Rises’s Bane.
Never thought I’d ever see Mox put any effort into his entrance attire, good for him!— Brent Strassburg (@bstrassburg) January 4, 2024
Remember when he bitched about wearing that gas mask in WWE, pal?! Such good shit!— John McHugh (@HereditaryBane) January 4, 2024
The Red Hood gear was for Moxley’s Wrestle Kingdom 18 match against Will Ospreay and David Finlay for the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.
Moxley came up short in the bout, with Finlay pinning Ospreay to walk out with the title.
