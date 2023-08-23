Every DC Multiverse Blue Beetle figure from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has released a wave of DC Multiverse figures tying into Blue Beetle. Here’s what the entire collection consists of.

Blue Beetle may not be the biggest box office hit right now, but it’s certainly developing an audience. And now that audience is hungry for merchandise featuring Jaime Reyes and other characters from the film.

McFarlane Toys has already dropped a small wave of tie-in figures and collectibles as part of its DC Multiverse line. McFarlane Toys became the official DC Comics toy licensor in 2019, replacing Mattel.

There’s not a lot to the line, but if you’re interested in figures based on the characters, there is certainly something fancy here to add to your shelf.

McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse Blue Beetle collection

Whether you just saw the movie or just want to pick up a new collectible, here’s every McFarlane Toys Blue Beetle figure released.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Blue Beetle

DC Multiverse Blue Beetle

The base version of the character, DC Multiverse Blue Beetle, is based on the more common appearance of the character. The figure is in the 7” scale, so it will scale with other McFarlane figures.

There are a whopping 22 points of articulation here, including shoulders, elbows, wrists, waist, hips, knees, ankles, and neck. Included in the packaging are an energy sword, two energy rings, an energy construct and a base.

The base Blue Beetle figure is available now for $19.99.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Blue Beetle (Battle Mode)

DC Multiverse Blue Beetle (Battle Mode)

A second figure – Blue Beetle (Battle Mode) – is available as a companion piece. The figures are actually the same mold, though Battle Mode is lacking the open-grip hand the base version needs to hold his sword.

Unlike the base release, the Battle Mode variant includes a pair of wings. It also includes two sets of alternate hands, including an open hand, a pointing finger and a thumbs-up.

Much like the base release, this figure is in a 7” scale and includes 22 points of articulation. Battle Mode Blue Beetle is available now for $19.99.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Carapax Megafig

DC Multiverse Carapax Megafig

One of Blue Beetle’s central villains, Carapax, gets his first-ever action figure as part of the DC Multiverse line. Even more impressive is that it’s one of McFarlane Toys’ massive MegaFigs.

Capax towers over the Blue Beetle figure at 11.25 inches tall, making it accurately scaled to his movie appearance. Despite the massive size, it also has 22 points of articulation.

Rounding out Carapax’s packaging is a pair of alternate hands so that the figure can be punching or waving. Carapax is available now for $39.99.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Blue Beetle Statue

DC Multiverse Blue Beetle 12in Statues

For fans who want something a little more static, DC Multiverse also includes a 12” statue.

The statue is of Jaime in full armor, pincers posed over his shoulders, crouching as if he’s getting ready to attack. The statue is molded in plastic and painted to resemble the film’s look.

Obviously, the statue has no articulation, but the plastic mold means it is a more affordable option for collectors. The statue comes in at $39.99 and is available now.

McFarlane Toys DC Direct Blue Beetle Statue

DC Direct Blue Beetle 12in Resin Statue

On the other end of the spectrum is DC Direct’s offering. Though both DC Direct and DC Multiverse are McFarlane Toys brands, DC Direct is known for being a more collector-oriented, higher-scale offering.

The Blue Beetle statue from DC Direct is 12”, but it’s made of cold cast resin. It’s also a much more dynamic figure; the DC Direct statue is Jaime in mid-pounce, wings expanded and with his energy cannon ready to fire.

It’s got a much higher price range, though. The DC Direct Blue Beetle statue runs $250 and will be released November 1.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.