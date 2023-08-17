Walmart reveals first look at Jim Gordon as Batman figure from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line is still going strong and still releasing Batman figures. Now a surprising figure has made an appearance in online stores: Jim Gordon as Batman from Batman: Endgame.

Walmart’s a notable partner for McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse line. The chain regularly carries exclusives, such as the recent black and white colored Batman: Arkham Asylum line.

Unfortunately, that relationship also has had some downsides. One of those is Walmart’s proclivity for accidentally leaking figures before they’re announced.

One such instance just occurred again. While McFarlane Toys has announced a handful of new figures recently, including Black Lightning and a vampire-flavored Green Lantern, a new Batman fans weren’t expecting just showed up.

Reddit users find Jim Gordon as Batman listing on Walmart

Reddit user all_gold1 shared the listing from Walmart’s online store on the McFarlane Toys subreddit. It’s an as-yet-unannounced figure depicting Jim Gordon as Batman, though it was on a recent leak list. The figure is based on Gordon’s appearance in the Batman: Endgame arc.

There’s already a lot to love about the figure. It’s packed with accessories like multiple sets of hands and a grapnel gun, which is uncommon for a McFarlane Toys release. It also includes an alternate head of Gordon, complete with his military cut from the story arc.

McFarlane Toys McFarlane Toys’ Jim Gordon as Batman DC Multiverse figure

Like many McFarlane Toys figures of this sort, there is some re-use. The figure’s base is the body of Superman Jon Kent, which was released some time ago. Still, a good portion of what’s included in the packaging appears to be original sculpts.

Gordon briefly assumed the role of Batman following the Batman: Endgame event. The storyline ends with Batman and The Joker presumed dead.

In the next story arc, Superheavy, Gordon assumed the role of Batman through a Powers International program that involved him undergoing an intense combat training course and receiving surgical muscle implants.

Gordon would be Batman for roughly a year, wearing a sleek, streamlined Batsuit and operating a mech batsuit known as Rookie.

He would eventually retire from the role when Bruce Wayne, revealed to be alive, returned to the mantle of Batman to defeat the supervillain Bloom. Gordon resumed his duties as Commissioner, but has since retired to become a private investigator.

