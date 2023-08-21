McFarlane Toys announces highly-anticipated Batwoman figure – with a catch

The DC Multiverse line from McFarlane Toys is finally releasing a Batwoman figure. However, it’s only available in a three-pack with two figures collectors may be disappointed by.

It’s hard being a fan of Kate Kane. The current Batwoman, who debuted during DC’s landmark 52 series, has been a fan favorite and queer icon for over a decade. However, she remains relegated to co-starring roles and bit parts.

These days, Batwoman is most well-known for her appearances in Detective Comics. Spinning out of DC Rebirth, Batwoman was a significant member of Batman’s team, operating alongside Robin, Clayface, Spoiler, and Orphan. Though she would have a falling out when she briefly betrayed the team, things have largely cooled down.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Collectors have it rough, too. Batwoman is scarcely released as an action figure, despite being a member of the popular Bat-family. McFarlane Toys has finally announced the character is getting the action figure treatment, but there is a catch.

McFarlane Toys’ Batwoman is only available in a three-pack – for now

Announced today via the McFarlane Toys Instagram, Batwoman appears in a three-pack including Batman and Clayface. The designs are based on the DC Rebirth-era Detective Comics, but Batwoman stands out.

That’s because she’s the only original sculpt in the pack. Both Batman and Clayface were released individually in January 2022, nearly two years prior to this release. Clayface doesn’t appear to be any kind of repaint or redeco, though Batman is a slightly brighter gray than the original release.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman, Batwoman, and Clayface action figures

While reusing parts and re-releasing figures is nothing new, it does particularly sting in this instance. The three-pack clocks in at a staggering $70.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

While this is slightly discounted, considering Clayface is an oversized MegaFig, it’s still a hefty price tag for fans who just want a Batwoman figure.

In comics, Batwoman’s last significant appearance was Detective Comics’ Arkham Tower storyline. She’s slated to return as the leader of a new team of Outsiders.

Article continues after ad

The character also appeared on a CW Television series, although Kate Kane was written off and later recast after one season, with a new character taking on the Batwoman role.

Article continues after ad

The last Batwoman figure was part of Mattel’s DC Comics Multiverse line, which now sells for well over $100 on the secondary market. Like other figures who debuted in multipacks, Batwoman will likely eventually get a single release, but there is no indication when that could be. The three-pack is available for pre-order now and is an Amazon exclusive.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.