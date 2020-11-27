 This whacky off-road Ford Mustang is the weirdest 'pony car' we've ever seen - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

This whacky off-road Ford Mustang is the weirdest ‘pony car’ we’ve ever seen

Published: 27/Nov/2020 11:55

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: UNSEEN BUILDS

Share

Ford Mustangs are a staple of muscle and tuner car culture, but they’re generally not suited to off-road adventures. Well, it seems one owner was determined to change that, and build the craziest Mustang we’ve ever seen.

Converting cars for off-roading is nothing new, with many cheap truck owners modifying their cars to cross rough terrain with ease. While it may be commonplace for trucks to be converted into mud-crawling beasts, it’s not something you’d typically associate a Ford Mustang with.

Well, clearly this Mustang owner really, really wanted to go off-roading without buying a new car. Most vehicles get so-called ‘lift kits’ to raise the body, along with larger all-terrain tires, but this Mustang driver went all-out with their modifications.

crazy mustang on hillclimb
YouTube: UNSEEN BUILDS
The Mustang has been heavily modified for the occasion.

Insane off-road converted Ford Mustang

The first thing that is apparent about this Mustang is that it is a one-off build. Strangely enough, that’s probably a good thing, given the insane proportions of the modified car.

Instead of going the usual ‘lifted’ route, the owner of this Mustang instead opted to go wide; Really wide. The axles on the Mustang have been replaced with extended versions, which are hopefully bulked up to support the extra forces.

The standard wheels have also been replaced, with a set of massive off-road wheels that would look at home on a monster truck. The tires have also been upgraded to deal with loose and rough surfaces, which no doubt helps when facing off against a standard Mustang.

Power has also been tweaked for this insane creation. Gone is the standard V8, and in its place sits a modified 5.0l Twin-turbo V8 ‘Coyote’ engine. Thanks to its heavy modification, the engine puts down roughly 1,200bhp at the wheels.

To test this insane creation, it went head-to-head with a ‘stock’ example of the Mustang. While the standard version did well at first, once the off-road course was watered down, it didn’t stand a chance against this crazy creation.

Cars

Matt LeBlanc’s classic car collection is nothing short of extraordinary

Published: 26/Nov/2020 13:52

by Kieran Bicknell
Matt LeBlanc Porsche 911 R
YouTube: BBC America

Share

While many were surprised to see Friends star and sitcom actor Matt LeBlanc as one of the hosts for BBC’s Top Gear for a stint, it turns out LeBlanc is in fact a massive petrolhead, and has a collection of classic cars that is the stuff of dreams.

Anyone that has watched Friends knows the scene where Matt’s character Joey pretends to own a Porsche. Well, it turns out that there’s a degree of truth in that scene — LeBlanc is a massive fan of the Porsche brand, and has a number of their cars in his fleet.

Unlike most celebrity car collections, however, Matt’s is a lot more classic-oriented than most. From early air-cooled Porsches to unusual Jeeps, he has a classic for almost any occasion, as well as a number of cutting-edge supercars for good measure.

Porsche GT2 RS on track
Porsche
Matt’s fastest car is his Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Matt LeBlanc’s incredible Porsche collection

Porsche clearly hold a special place in Matt’s heart. From the air-cooled ‘widowmaker’ 930 911 Turbo to the cutting-edge 911 GT2 RS, his collection spans a number of decades and styles.

There is a noticeable bias towards the classics here, too. Prior to the 996-era of 911 launching in 1997, Porsche’s engines were mostly air-cooled, and this is where most of Matt’s collection is focused. While there are no doubt some hidden gems that are kept away from public eyes, we do know he owns the following:

  • 2012 911 Carrera GTS
  • 1988 964 (911) Carrera
  • 1987 930 (911) Turbo
  • 2014 911 Turbo S
  • 2016 911 R
  • 2017 911 GT2 RS

Despite his love for Porsche, there’s one he’d never buy: A 914. In an interview with Men’s Journal, he said “I’m not a fan of the 914, though I know there are some die-hard fans out there. I’ll get letters about that.”

Matt LeBlanc Top Gear
Instagram: @mleblanc
As a well-known car enthusiast, Top Gear was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for LeBlanc.

Matt LeBlanc’s exotic cars

While his biggest love is Porsche, Matt also enjoys dabbling in other brands of four-wheeled transport too.

Satisfying his ‘hot hatch’ requirements is his Ford Focus RS, an all-wheel-drive hatchback complete with ‘drift’ button. He also has a classic American muscle car in the form of a De Tomaso Pantera, complete with its room-shaking V8 engine.

Good friend and previous co-host Chris Harris also revealed that Matt has bought himself a Ferrari Testarossa, which will sit nicely alongside his Pantera, and his other Ferraris — a 360 Modena and 458 Italia.

Perhaps the most unusual car in his collection is a Fiat X1/9. This diminutive, rear-engined Italian sports car must’ve struck a chord with LeBlanc, as it’s totally different from anything else in his collection.

With its mix of iconic classics and modern supercars, Matt’s collection is enviable – just don’t tell him you’re a fan of the Porsche 914, whatever you do.