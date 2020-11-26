 Matt LeBlanc's car collection revealed: Porsche, Ferrari, more
Matt LeBlanc’s classic car collection is nothing short of extraordinary

Published: 26/Nov/2020 13:52

by Kieran Bicknell
Matt LeBlanc Porsche 911 R
YouTube: BBC America

While many were surprised to see Friends star and sitcom actor Matt LeBlanc as one of the hosts for BBC’s Top Gear for a stint, it turns out LeBlanc is in fact a massive petrolhead, and has a collection of classic cars that is the stuff of dreams.

Anyone that has watched Friends knows the scene where Matt’s character Joey pretends to own a Porsche. Well, it turns out that there’s a degree of truth in that scene — LeBlanc is a massive fan of the Porsche brand, and has a number of their cars in his fleet.

Unlike most celebrity car collections, however, Matt’s is a lot more classic-oriented than most. From early air-cooled Porsches to unusual Jeeps, he has a classic for almost any occasion, as well as a number of cutting-edge supercars for good measure.

Porsche GT2 RS on track
Porsche
Matt’s fastest car is his Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Matt LeBlanc’s incredible Porsche collection

Porsche clearly hold a special place in Matt’s heart. From the air-cooled ‘widowmaker’ 930 911 Turbo to the cutting-edge 911 GT2 RS, his collection spans a number of decades and styles.

There is a noticeable bias towards the classics here, too. Prior to the 996-era of 911 launching in 1997, Porsche’s engines were mostly air-cooled, and this is where most of Matt’s collection is focused. While there are no doubt some hidden gems that are kept away from public eyes, we do know he owns the following:

  • 2012 911 Carrera GTS
  • 1988 964 (911) Carrera
  • 1987 930 (911) Turbo
  • 2014 911 Turbo S
  • 2016 911 R
  • 2017 911 GT2 RS

Despite his love for Porsche, there’s one he’d never buy: A 914. In an interview with Men’s Journal, he said “I’m not a fan of the 914, though I know there are some die-hard fans out there. I’ll get letters about that.”

Matt LeBlanc Top Gear
Instagram: @mleblanc
As a well-known car enthusiast, Top Gear was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for LeBlanc.

Matt LeBlanc’s exotic cars

While his biggest love is Porsche, Matt also enjoys dabbling in other brands of four-wheeled transport too.

Satisfying his ‘hot hatch’ requirements is his Ford Focus RS, an all-wheel-drive hatchback complete with ‘drift’ button. He also has a classic American muscle car in the form of a De Tomaso Pantera, complete with its room-shaking V8 engine.

Good friend and previous co-host Chris Harris also revealed that Matt has bought himself a Ferrari Testarossa, which will sit nicely alongside his Pantera, and his other Ferraris — a 360 Modena and 458 Italia.

Perhaps the most unusual car in his collection is a Fiat X1/9. This diminutive, rear-engined Italian sports car must’ve struck a chord with LeBlanc, as it’s totally different from anything else in his collection.

With its mix of iconic classics and modern supercars, Matt’s collection is enviable – just don’t tell him you’re a fan of the Porsche 914, whatever you do.

Cars

Elon Musk reveals Tesla’s electric car plan to “force” market change

Published: 26/Nov/2020 12:15

by Kieran Bicknell
Tesla Semi Elon Musk
Tesla/ YouTube: National Governors Association

Elon Musk Tesla

It’s been one hell of a year for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but it seems he has no plans to slow down yet, revealing that Tesla are going to unveil a number of new products to shake up the electric car market. 

Speaking at the European Battery Conference, Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla are ramping up the fight to retain their spot as the world’s most valuable car maker, with their value of $500 billion.

Musk himself was recently placed as the worlds’ second-richest man with a net worth of around $128 billion. Only Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is wealthier than Musk, but, in typical Elon style, he has no plans to retire or take it easy.

In fact, Tesla are looking to shake-up the EV market, and “force” their rivals to play catch-up, said Musk.

"<yoastmark

Tesla reveals plans for 1000km EVs

One of Tesla’s most ambitious plans is the introduction of their all-electric semi-trucks. Speaking at the conference, Musk confirmed that they “have vehicles under development that could do 1000km” (62 miles.)

Such a development would undoubtedly shake-up the EV world, as not only would that be the biggest range of any EV on the market, but also far outstrip the range of conventional cars. With range being the biggest issue with people converting to EVs, it could be enough to force yet another electric car revolution.

Going into more detail about the long-awaited Tesla Semi, it looks like good news for trucking companies too: “You will be able to carry basically the same cargo as a diesel truck. We think that maybe there’s a one-ton penalty. Maybe.

“At this point, we think that we can have less than one-ton cargo reduction, and we think long term it’s going to be zero cargo reduction for electric trucks.”

Tesla Semi on road
Tesla
Tesla aim to bring their Semi Truck to market with a 1000km range.

The ability to carry the same amount of cargo as in a conventional truck would be game-changing for Tesla, as it would mean there is no ‘eco sacrifice’ due to the weight of the batteries. Should they achieve this goal, it may be enough for them to start the ‘clean trucking’ movement that Elon has been aiming for.

Finally, Musk also revealed that they are looking at making a ‘cheap’ circa-$25,000 hatchback. Sadly, only the European market would get this, but with Tesla aiming to bring battery costs down, everyone would benefit from low-cost battery technology, making EVs more accessible to all.

Whether Musk and Tesla’s plans will come to fruition is uncertain, but should they pull it off, it could very well change the world of transportation forever.