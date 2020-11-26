Matt LeBlanc's car collection revealed: Porsche, Ferrari, more

While many were surprised to see Friends star and sitcom actor Matt LeBlanc as one of the hosts for BBC’s Top Gear for a stint, it turns out LeBlanc is in fact a massive petrolhead, and has a collection of classic cars that is the stuff of dreams.

Anyone that has watched Friends knows the scene where Matt’s character Joey pretends to own a Porsche. Well, it turns out that there’s a degree of truth in that scene — LeBlanc is a massive fan of the Porsche brand, and has a number of their cars in his fleet.

Unlike most celebrity car collections, however, Matt’s is a lot more classic-oriented than most. From early air-cooled Porsches to unusual Jeeps, he has a classic for almost any occasion, as well as a number of cutting-edge supercars for good measure.

Matt LeBlanc’s incredible Porsche collection

Porsche clearly hold a special place in Matt’s heart. From the air-cooled ‘widowmaker’ 930 911 Turbo to the cutting-edge 911 GT2 RS, his collection spans a number of decades and styles.

There is a noticeable bias towards the classics here, too. Prior to the 996-era of 911 launching in 1997, Porsche’s engines were mostly air-cooled, and this is where most of Matt’s collection is focused. While there are no doubt some hidden gems that are kept away from public eyes, we do know he owns the following:

2012 911 Carrera GTS

1988 964 (911) Carrera

1987 930 (911) Turbo

2014 911 Turbo S

2016 911 R

2017 911 GT2 RS

Despite his love for Porsche, there’s one he’d never buy: A 914. In an interview with Men’s Journal, he said “I’m not a fan of the 914, though I know there are some die-hard fans out there. I’ll get letters about that.”

Matt LeBlanc’s exotic cars

While his biggest love is Porsche, Matt also enjoys dabbling in other brands of four-wheeled transport too.

Satisfying his ‘hot hatch’ requirements is his Ford Focus RS, an all-wheel-drive hatchback complete with ‘drift’ button. He also has a classic American muscle car in the form of a De Tomaso Pantera, complete with its room-shaking V8 engine.

Good friend and previous co-host Chris Harris also revealed that Matt has bought himself a Ferrari Testarossa, which will sit nicely alongside his Pantera, and his other Ferraris — a 360 Modena and 458 Italia.

Perhaps the most unusual car in his collection is a Fiat X1/9. This diminutive, rear-engined Italian sports car must’ve struck a chord with LeBlanc, as it’s totally different from anything else in his collection.

With its mix of iconic classics and modern supercars, Matt’s collection is enviable – just don’t tell him you’re a fan of the Porsche 914, whatever you do.