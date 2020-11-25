The incredible cars of FaZe Clan featuring Adapt, Rain, Rug, Blaze & more - Dexerto

FaZe Clan is one of the best-known gaming and content houses on YouTube, and they have some incredible cars to boot.

Billed as “The world’s most subscribed gaming team” FaZe Clan has built itself a reputation as one of the best-known esports teams on the planet. Since its creation in 2010, the team has dominated in Call Of Duty, CS:GO, and more.

With their rise to fame, naturally, their income streams have grown substantially. Therefore, many members of the FaZe team have splashed the cash on awesome cars to showcase their success, here are some of the highlights from each member.

FaZe Clan cars

Faze Adapt

Starting off with what is without a doubt one of the coolest cars in the FaZe Clan collection, Adapt is the owner of a stunning custom Nissan GT-R. Featured on the iconic West Coast Customs channel, this GT-R is a long way from how it left the factory.

With a custom FaZe-themed wrap, new wheels, and custom interior matching the design of the outside, this is one serious ride. Assuming the engine has remained stock, the GT-R puts out an impressive 485bhp from its twin-turbo V6, with the power going to all four wheels.

Faze Rain

Adapt isn’t the only member of the FaZe Clan to have a supercar. Rain also has his own high-performance car in the form of his black McLaren 570s. This British-built supercar delivers 562hp to the rear wheels from its twin-turbo V8 engine, resulting in a 0-60 time of just over 3 seconds, on to a top speed of 204mph.

In complete contrast to the McLaren is his other car – a Tesla Model X. This all-electric SUV is perfect for cruising around in silence, but is still cool enough and certainly fast enough to make it the envy of many other YouTubers.

FaZe Megga and FaZe Blaze’s Teslas

At only 15 years old, Megga is one of the youngest members. Despite his age, he has already bought his “dream car” in the form of a Tesla Model 3. Clearly the members of FaZe Clan like to go fast AND be eco-conscious.

Not only does Megga own a Tesla, but so does fellow clan member FaZe Blaze, who also owns a Tesla Model 3.

FaZe Rug

FaZe Rug has owned a number of cool cars over the years, but currently owns a Mercedes-AMG G Wagon, which was recently ‘destroyed’ as part of a prank. Having admitted his want for a Rolls-Royce Phantom, it may only be a matter of time before we see him add one to his garage.

FaZe Clan team cars

While a number of the members have individual rides, there is also a ‘team’ car for the FaZe members. Their custom Nissan Armada wrapped in FaZe colors has been spotted a number of times at press events.

Long-time FaZe followers will also remember the customized Lincoln Navigator that they had back in New York City, but that is now long-gone.