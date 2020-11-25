 The incredible cars of FaZe Clan featuring Adapt, Rain, Rug, Blaze & more - Dexerto
The incredible cars of FaZe Clan featuring Adapt, Rain, Rug, Blaze & more

Published: 25/Nov/2020 14:40 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 14:49

by Kieran Bicknell
FaZe Clan with Car
FaZe Clan

FaZe

FaZe Clan is one of the best-known gaming and content houses on YouTube, and they have some incredible cars to boot.

Billed as “The world’s most subscribed gaming team” FaZe Clan has built itself a reputation as one of the best-known esports teams on the planet. Since its creation in 2010, the team has dominated in Call Of Duty, CS:GO, and more.

With their rise to fame, naturally, their income streams have grown substantially. Therefore, many members of the FaZe team have splashed the cash on awesome cars to showcase their success, here are some of the highlights from each member.

FaZe Clan cars

Faze Adapt

FaZe adapt next to his new custom GTR
Youtube: FaZe Adapt
FaZe Adapt has one of the most heavily-customized cars from the clan.

Starting off with what is without a doubt one of the coolest cars in the FaZe Clan collection, Adapt is the owner of a stunning custom Nissan GT-R. Featured on the iconic West Coast Customs channel, this GT-R is a long way from how it left the factory.

With a custom FaZe-themed wrap, new wheels, and custom interior matching the design of the outside, this is one serious ride. Assuming the engine has remained stock, the GT-R puts out an impressive 485bhp from its twin-turbo V6, with the power going to all four wheels.

Faze Rain

FaZe rain by his McLaren
YouTube: FaZe Rain
FaZe Rain enjoys his “real life Batmobile” in the form of a McLaren 570s.

Adapt isn’t the only member of the FaZe Clan to have a supercar. Rain also has his own high-performance car in the form of his black McLaren 570s. This British-built supercar delivers 562hp to the rear wheels from its twin-turbo V8 engine, resulting in a 0-60 time of just over 3 seconds, on to a top speed of 204mph.

In complete contrast to the McLaren is his other car – a Tesla Model X. This all-electric SUV is perfect for cruising around in silence, but is still cool enough and certainly fast enough to make it the envy of many other YouTubers.

FaZe Megga and FaZe Blaze’s Teslas

FaZe Blaze Tesla Model 3
YouTube: FaZe Blaze
A number of the FaZe Clan members own Teslas, such as Blaze and his Model 3.

At only 15 years old, Megga is one of the youngest members. Despite his age, he has already bought his “dream car” in the form of a Tesla Model 3. Clearly the members of FaZe Clan like to go fast AND be eco-conscious.

Not only does Megga own a Tesla, but so does fellow clan member FaZe Blaze, who also owns a Tesla Model 3.

FaZe Rug

G63 AMG FaZe RugFaZe Rug has a G63 AMG similar to this, but in white.

FaZe Rug has owned a number of cool cars over the years, but currently owns a Mercedes-AMG G Wagon, which was recently ‘destroyed’ as part of a prank. Having admitted his want for a Rolls-Royce Phantom, it may only be a matter of time before we see him add one to his garage.

FaZe Clan team cars

FaZe Apex Lincoln
YouTube: FaZe Apex
Long-time viewers will remember the custom FaZe-Themed Lincoln Navigator.

While a number of the members have individual rides, there is also a ‘team’ car for the FaZe members. Their custom Nissan Armada wrapped in FaZe colors has been spotted a number of times at press events.

Long-time FaZe followers will also remember the customized Lincoln Navigator that they had back in New York City, but that is now long-gone.

Guy Fieri’s impressive car collection is as on-brand as you’d expect

Published: 24/Nov/2020 21:26 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 22:57

by Kieran Bicknell
Guy Fieri Red Camaro
YouTube: Chevrolet Performance

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is known for his wacky fashion sense as much as his incredible culinary skills. But, he is also a massive petrolhead, with a very unusual car collection.

The first thing you’ll notice about Guy Fieri’s car collection is that it’s just as wacky as he is. Immediately, you’ll realize there is a distinct yellow theme running throughout, with the majority of his vehicles being painted in the sunshine shade.

Yellow-ness aside, however, the cars in his collection are certainly impressive. From Jeeps to classic V8 muscle ones, Fieri has a vehicle for all situations – so long as it’s acceptable for it to be bright yellow.

Guy Fieri Corvette
YouTube: Mike Utoober
Guy’s car collection has a strong yellow theme running through it.

Guy Fieri’s classic car collection

Guy is a massive classic car fan, and that’s evident from the moment you see his striking collection.

One of the coolest ones in his garage is his 1969 Chevrolet Corvette. With its exaggerated, bulging arches and drop-top roof, it looks menacing even in the prerequisite yellow paintwork.

His 1976 Jeep CJ-5 may not be the coolest car, but it might be one of his most iconic. Finished in bright yellow with flame decals down the side, this is a vehicle that’ll get noticed wherever Guy takes it.

A self-confessed Chevrolet lover, Guy has a number of cars from the iconic American brand in his collection. Alongside these, he has a number of other awesome and sometimes obscure classics. Here’s the full list:

  • ’69 Chevrolet Corvette
  • Jeep CJ-5
  • Chevrolet Chevelle
  • CSX Cobra
  • ’96 Chevrolet Impala
  • The iconic red Chevrolet Camaro used on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.
  • Pontiac Firebird
  • Custom Chevrolet C10 truck
Lamborghini Gallardo yellow
YouTube: Mike Supercars TopSpeed
Guy owns a bright yellow Lamborghini Gallardo similar to this one.

Guy Fieri’s supercars

It’s not just classics in Fieri’s impressive collection. While a number of his supercars are – you guessed it – bright yellow, that doesn’t make them any less cool.

Opting for a convertible version of the Lamborghini Gallardo no doubt helps keep Fieri’s iconic frosted tips upright at all times, thanks to the impressive performance from the V10 engine.

Alongside the Gallardo, Guy also has a number of other supercars in his collection. While they aren’t all bright yellow, they are all certainly cool enough for Fieri:

  • Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
  • Aston Martin DB9
  • 2007 Chevrolet Corvette
  • 2011 Chevrolet Camaro

Of course, he owns a number of ‘standard’ cars too, perfect for getting around without any attention. In his fleet, he has a number of trucks including an ’04 GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Kodiak, and even a Cadillac Escalade.

Since a lot of his vehicles are classics, it’s impossible to put a price on Fieri’s impressive collection. Regardless of the cost, though, we can all appreciate the sheer coolness (and yellow-ness) of his collection.