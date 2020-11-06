Konenigsegg shut down claims that SSC broke car speed record - Dexerto

Hypercar giants Koenigsegg are rightly proud of their cars’ performance. However, everything is not what it seems in their annual Facebook post celebrating their record run in Las Vegas.

Three years ago, Koenigsegg claimed the world speed record for a production car with the Agera RS.

With its 5-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 1,341 bhp, the Agera RS was designed with one thing in mind: top speed.

Hitting a recorded average top speed of 278mph, the Agera RS took the record of the world’s fastest production car. Bugatti took a swipe at the record back in 2019 with a modified Bugatti Chiron, but despite being the first to break the 300mph barrier, no official record was set.

Koenigsegg vs SSC North America

Recently, a new contender for the production car speed record has emerged: The SSC Tuatara. Based in North America, SSC were gunning for the speed record with their so-called ‘megacar’. However, the attempt didn’t quite go to plan.

Since the record run took place, the internet has been awash with various media personalities, websites and analysts claiming there were a number of issues with SSC’s video. So much so, that SSC themselves have been forced to re-do the record run.

Understandably, someone gunning for their record would’ve wound up the team at Koenigsegg, and instead of attacking the issue head-on, they’ve chosen to completely ignore it.

On their anniversary post on Facebook, the company flat out denied to make any sort of acknowledgment of SSC’s run. While the Bugatti run was never an official record attempt, the SSC one was, and was initially seen as breaking the record held by the Agera RS.

As such, Koenigsegg still sees themselves as rightful holders of the world speed record for a production car. In the post, they say “Here’s [to] celebrating the title for a third year running” clearly making no reference to SSC’s attempt.

Technically, they’re right to do so; Although the Tuatara attempt was a bonafide record run, there were so many issues that the record attempt was never officially submitted to the Guinness Book of Records. Therefore, Koenigsegg is still the holder — though there is evidently no love lost between the companies.

Interestingly, the post also alludes to a possible future speed run, stating there is an “even more exciting road ahead.” While there is no confirmation of what this means, with SSC ramping up for another run, we may yet see Koenigsegg defend their title.