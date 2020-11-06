 Konenigsegg shut down claims that SSC broke car speed record - Dexerto
Konenigsegg shut down claims that SSC broke car speed record

Published: 6/Nov/2020 11:14

by Kieran Bicknell
Koenigsegg

Hypercar giants Koenigsegg are rightly proud of their cars’ performance. However, everything is not what it seems in their annual Facebook post celebrating their record run in Las Vegas.

Three years ago, Koenigsegg claimed the world speed record for a production car with the Agera RS.

With its 5-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 1,341 bhp, the Agera RS was designed with one thing in mind: top speed.

Hitting a recorded average top speed of 278mph, the Agera RS took the record of the world’s fastest production car. Bugatti took a swipe at the record back in 2019 with a modified Bugatti Chiron, but despite being the first to break the 300mph barrier, no official record was set.

SSC Tuatara
SSC North America
The SSC Tuatara is aiming to take Koenigsegg’s record.

Koenigsegg vs SSC North America

Recently, a new contender for the production car speed record has emerged: The SSC Tuatara. Based in North America, SSC were gunning for the speed record with their so-called ‘megacar’. However, the attempt didn’t quite go to plan.

Since the record run took place, the internet has been awash with various media personalities, websites and analysts claiming there were a number of issues with SSC’s video. So much so, that SSC themselves have been forced to re-do the record run.

Understandably, someone gunning for their record would’ve wound up the team at Koenigsegg, and instead of attacking the issue head-on, they’ve chosen to completely ignore it.

Koenigsegg Facebook Post
Facebook: Koenigsegg Automotive AB
Koenigsegg celebrated their third year as record holders in a post on their Facebook account.

On their anniversary post on Facebook, the company flat out denied to make any sort of acknowledgment of SSC’s run. While the Bugatti run was never an official record attempt, the SSC one was, and was initially seen as breaking the record held by the Agera RS.

As such, Koenigsegg still sees themselves as rightful holders of the world speed record for a production car. In the post, they say “Here’s [to] celebrating the title for a third year running” clearly making no reference to SSC’s attempt.

Technically, they’re right to do so; Although the Tuatara attempt was a bonafide record run, there were so many issues that the record attempt was never officially submitted to the Guinness Book of Records. Therefore, Koenigsegg is still the holder — though there is evidently no love lost between the companies.

Interestingly, the post also alludes to a possible future speed run, stating there is an “even more exciting road ahead.” While there is no confirmation of what this means, with SSC ramping up for another run, we may yet see Koenigsegg defend their title.

5 most expensive cars ever owned by athletes: Ronaldo, Pogba, more

Published: 5/Nov/2020 16:47

by Kieran Bicknell
Floyd Mayweather Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita
Instagram: @floydmayweather

Top-rank athletes regularly earn paychecks with seven figures on them, meaning they can afford a ridiculously lavish lifestyle. With a fancy lifestyle comes exotic cars, and the cost of these cars is insane – here are five of the most expensive cars owned by athletes.

If you’re a high-paid celebrity athlete, chances are you’re going to get noticed while out on the street. Therefore, why not be noticed in a flashy, exotic car? Well, that certainly seems to be the mindset for most well-known athletes, with some spending an insane amount of money on their rides.

While it’s not unusual for well-known sports personalities to be driving around in six-figure cars, some famous names take it further than the rest. Here are the five most expensive cars owned by athletes.

5. McLaren P1 – Paul Pogba

Jeremy Clarkson with McLaren P1
YouTube: Top Gear
Jeremy Clarkson once described the P1 as a ‘widowmaker’ due to its insane power.

The lowest-priced car on our list can hardly be considered cheap, considering it comes in at a cool $1.15 million.

That’s the price that Paul Pogba paid for his awesome McLaren P1. The hybrid hypercar is the crown of McLaren’s range, with 903hp.

4. Ferrari LaFerrari – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang LaFerrari
YouTube: All Cars
Aubameyang’s LaFerrari will certainly stand out in a crowd.

Aubameyang is a regular face at the well-known Yiannimize car customization shop in England, and his $1.3m Ferrari LaFerrari didn’t escape the custom treatment.

Wrapped in chrome to complement his Lamborghini Aventador and Lamborghini Huracan Performante, this is one of the most instantly-recognizable cars on our list.

3. Ferrari Enzo – Floyd Mayweather

Ferrari Enzo
YouTube: TheTFJJ
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the most instantly-recognizable cars on the planet.

Floyd is an avid car collector, with no less than three fully-stocked car collections dotted around North America. With a mix of ultra-luxurious Rolls Royces and seven-figure hypercars, Floyd has it all.

One of the most iconic cars in the world is the Ferrari Enzo, and Mayweather just had to have one. Costing around $3 million, his Enzo was sold at auction, likely to make space for more incredible cars.

2. Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita – Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita
Instagram: @floydmayweather
Floyd’s CCXR is the most expensive car he’s ever owned.

“Money” Mayweather makes his second entrance on this list thanks to his insane cars. Despite having some incredible vehicles in his garages, there is one standout car that he’s owned.

The Jewel in his collection is undoubtedly his Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. This $4.8m hypercar is one of only two in existence. Sadly, Mayweather sold the car, and lost a whopping $2.2 million in the process.

1. Bugatti Centodieci – Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo buys Bugatti Centodieci
Bugatti
The Centodieci will be the most expensive in Ronaldo’s hypercar collection, once it’s delivered.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous and well-recognized sports personalities in the world. Naturally, that comes with some big paychecks, which he spends on his extensive car collection.

The most expensive vehicle in his collection hasn’t even been delivered yet: The Bugatti Cendodieci. Costing a whopping $9m, once deliveries start, they will be one of the rarest cars on the planet.