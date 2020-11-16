Five most expensive cars ever sold and their eye-watering pricetags - Dexerto

The world of classic cars is an expensive one, with cars regularly selling for over $1 million. However, that pales in comparison to the eight-digit figures of the cars featured here – the five most expensive cars ever sold.

While many of us would look at big-ticket supercars and hypercars and recoil in horror at the prices, they’re nothing compared to some of the classic icons that cross auction blocks around the world.

Ferraris and Mercedes-Benz both play starring roles in the list, with price tags that’d make even the most die-hard collector think twice. However, there is a buyer for (nearly) every car, even those with eight-figure price tags. Here are the five most expensive cars ever sold.

5. Ferrari 290 MM: $28,050,000

One of only four examples in existence, the 1956 Ferrari 290 MM is a purpose-built race car, and one of the most iconic open-top racers of all time.

Built for Juan Manuel Fangio to drive in the 1956 Mille Miglia endurance race, the 290 MM sold for a whopping $28,050,000 during 2015.

4. Mercedes-Benz W196: $29,600,000

The only non-Ferrari on this list, the Mercedes-Benz W196 was built in 1954, and dominated the 1954 and 1955 Formula One seasons, in the hands of Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Stirling Moss.

Sold in 2015, Fangio’s car clocked up an impressive $29,600,000 at auction. It was even sold still dirty, showing ‘as used’ condition for extra historical bonus points.

3. Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti: $35,700,000

With the most complex name of any car in this ‘top five’ list, the 335 Sport Scaglietti is not only gorgeous to look at, but incredibly capable too. From Sebring to Le Mans, the 335 has done it all.

This 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti is about as close as you can get to art in motion, and sold for a mind-blowing $35,700,000 in 2016.

2. Ferrari 250 GTO: $38,115,000

One of the most beautiful cars ever created, the 250 GTO is also one of the most iconic Ferraris ever built. This, plus its impressive race history, led it to become the second-most-expensive car ever sold.

Crossing the auction block to the tune of $38,115,000 in 2014, owning this 1-of-39 Ferrari 250 GTO is a big statement of wealth.

1. Ferrari 250 GTO: $48,405,000

Not only is the Ferrari 250 GTO the second-most expensive car ever sold, but it also takes the top spot too.

Its styling, rarity, and pedigree are undoubtedly impressive, and led to a colossal final price of $48,405,000 at auction during 2018!