 Five most expensive cars ever sold and their eye-watering pricetags - Dexerto
Five most expensive cars ever sold and their eye-watering pricetags

Published: 16/Nov/2020 13:30

by Kieran Bicknell
250 GTOs racing
PSParrot via WikiMedia

The world of classic cars is an expensive one, with cars regularly selling for over $1 million. However, that pales in comparison to the eight-digit figures of the cars featured here – the five most expensive cars ever sold. 

While many of us would look at big-ticket supercars and hypercars and recoil in horror at the prices, they’re nothing compared to some of the classic icons that cross auction blocks around the world.

Ferraris and Mercedes-Benz both play starring roles in the list, with price tags that’d make even the most die-hard collector think twice. However, there is a buyer for (nearly) every car, even those with eight-figure price tags. Here are the five most expensive cars ever sold.

5. Ferrari 290 MM: $28,050,000

YouTube: New Cars
The 290mm is one of only four in existence.

One of only four examples in existence, the 1956 Ferrari 290 MM is a purpose-built race car, and one of the most iconic open-top racers of all time.

Built for Juan Manuel Fangio to drive in the 1956 Mille Miglia endurance race, the 290 MM sold for a whopping $28,050,000 during 2015.

4. Mercedes-Benz W196: $29,600,000

Mercedes-Benz W196
YouTube: Bonhams
The only non-Ferrari car on our list, the W196 sold for over $29m.

The only non-Ferrari on this list, the Mercedes-Benz W196 was built in 1954, and dominated the 1954 and 1955 Formula One seasons, in the hands of Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Stirling Moss.

Sold in 2015, Fangio’s car clocked up an impressive $29,600,000 at auction. It was even sold still dirty, showing ‘as used’ condition for extra historical bonus points.

3. Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti: $35,700,000

Ferrari 335 Scaglietti
YouTube: alexsmolik
The 335 Scaglietti broke records when it sold for over $35 million.

With the most complex name of any car in this ‘top five’ list, the 335 Sport Scaglietti is not only gorgeous to look at, but incredibly capable too. From Sebring to Le Mans, the 335 has done it all.

This 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti is about as close as you can get to art in motion, and sold for a mind-blowing $35,700,000 in 2016.

2. Ferrari 250 GTO: $38,115,000

250 GTO second most expensive car ever
YouTube: Bonhams
Both top spots on our list are occupied by a Ferrari 250 GTO.

One of the most beautiful cars ever created, the 250 GTO is also one of the most iconic Ferraris ever built. This, plus its impressive race history, led it to become the second-most-expensive car ever sold.

Crossing the auction block to the tune of $38,115,000 in 2014, owning this 1-of-39 Ferrari 250 GTO is a big statement of wealth.

1. Ferrari 250 GTO: $48,405,000

Forbes
The Ferrari 250 GTO is the most expensive car ever sold.

Not only is the Ferrari 250 GTO the second-most expensive car ever sold, but it also takes the top spot too.

Its styling, rarity, and pedigree are undoubtedly impressive, and led to a colossal final price of $48,405,000 at auction during 2018!

YouTuber surprises daughter with Lamborghini Murcielago gift

Published: 16/Nov/2020 11:26

by Kieran Bicknell
Girl crying with car keys
YouTube: DailyDrivenExotics

Share

DailyDrivenExotics

For many of us, getting our first car is a rite of passage. However, when your dad is Damon from YouTube channel DDE, getting your first supercar is more important, as shown in DDE’s November 14 video.

YouTubers DailyDrivenExotics (DDE) have had a rollercoaster of a year. From moving house, building the new DDE HQ, and buying (then selling) their first hypercar, it’s been one heck of a year for Damon and Dave.

Any child is lucky to have their parents buy them a car, but when that car is a Lamborghini Murcielago, it’s a whole new ball game. Well, that’s exactly what Damon did for his daughter Mia as a surprise gift. While the rest of the family were in on the act, Mia was entirely clueless.

DDE Lamborghini Murcie
YouTube: DailyDrivenExotics
The Murcielago is set to appear in more DDE videos.

Damon from DDE surprises daughter with Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Gallardo was Damon’s first supercar, so it makes sense for him to pass that down to his family. While not exactly the same as Damons, Mia’s surprise Lamborghini was still impressive.

Having revealed that both of his daughters have driven most of the DDE fleet, Damon admits that he has been planning the surprise for a while. Earlier in 2020, he bought Mia a Kia for her first car, and decided to interrogate her during the drive to the dealership.

“Besides the Kia, what’s your favorite car brand?” he asked, which was promptly answered with “Lamborghini… because your (Damon) first supercar was a Lamborghini that I got to drive in.” Clearly, the surprise was going to go down well.

Clip starts at 7:22

At the dealership they bluff for a while, saying: “We’re shopping for a new supercar” before Damon caves and hands Mia the keys to her new Lamborghini Murcielago LP-560. Clearly taken back, she begins crying, and says: “What, wait… no no no… what? I’m like 10, I don’t deserve a Lamborghini!”

After unveiling the car and sitting in it for the first time, she still can’t believe what’s happening. Mia repeatedly asks “are you sure you’re not messing with me? We always joked about this happening but I never thought you’d seriously do it!”

According to Damon, his other daughter Tyla is up next, though she “doesn’t quite have her full license yet” so it may be a while before that happens. Either way, being gifted a supercar is an awesome gift, and we’ll be seeing more of it on the DDE channel soon.