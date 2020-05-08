Elon Musk reveals when Tesla Roadster is coming on Joe Rogan podcast

In his second appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, after a truly wild first appearance in September 2018, Elon Musk has revealed when the Tesla Roadster is coming out.

Musk was celebrating the birth of his baby boy, X Æ A-12, and took to Joe Rogan’s podcast to discuss everything going on in his life right now – including giving up on his dream “Iron Man” house in order to prioritize going to Mars.

Obviously, as the CEO of Tesla, his revolutionary electric vehicles were a huge topic of discussion, and Musk reluctantly revealed when drivers can expect to get behind the wheel of a Tesla Roadster.

After a brief discussion about martial arts, Rogan asked when he will be able to buy the highly-anticipated Tesla Roadster and, after much deliberation, Musk revealed what he can about the car.

“I can’t say exactly when, but… this [crisis] thing has really thrown us for a loop,” he said, before discussing how other plans, such as the building of a Shanghai office, are also in the works.

Finally, Rogan asked whether it will come before the Tesla Cybertruck and, after pausing for a moment, Musk said: “I think we should do Cybertruck first, before Roadster.”

(Timestamp 1:51:05 for mobile viewers)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcYjXbSJBN8

This is interesting because initial reports had the Roadster in production throughout 2020 and the Cybertruck throughout 2021, so this means we might have to wait two years or longer for the Roadster to actually start appearing on roads.

There’s no doubt that the ongoing global health crisis has clearly scarpered many plans at Tesla, but the delay of the Roadster might be one of the biggest.

But if Elon believes the Cybertruck should first, there’s probably a good reason behind it, even if it means waiting a little longer to get your hands on a Roadster.