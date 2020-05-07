Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan why he stopped building “Iron Man” dream house

During the May 7 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed why he had to stop building his "Iron Man" inspired dream house.

Elon Musk made his return to Joe Rogan's podcast, where he talked about a wide variety of topics from world events to his highly ambitious brain implant called 'Neuralink.'

The UFC commentator was blown away when the CEO revealed that his "dream house" was inspired by Marvel's Iron Man. The tech giant, however, explained why he had to stop building it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyFsEcxaQ9w

Elon Musk's "Iron Man" house

During the podcast, the billionaire opened up about his Iron Man influenced house."What's a dream house for Elon Musk? Some Tony Stark type s**t?" the podcast host asked. "Yeah, definitely," he replied.

Continuing, the Tesla CEO exclaimed, "Yeah, you got to have the dome that opens up with the stealth helicopter!" Laughing, the UFC commentator exclaimed "Yeah. F**k yeah!" However, the tech giant then revealed he had actually considered building it, and why he had to stop working on the property.

"But then I was like "Does it really make sense to spend time designing, and building a house? Or should I be allocating that time getting us to Mars. What's more important, Mars or a house? Mars. Okay," he said. "You can only do so many things."

(Timestamp 13:33 for mobile users.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcYjXbSJBN8

This isn't the first time he's talked about his property plans. On May, 1 the tech billionaire made waves when he posted on Twitter that he was going to get rid of his home and material things. "I am selling almost all physical possessions. I will own no house," he tweeted.

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Musk confirmed on the podcast that he was serious about the tweets, stating that he was "sad about it" but would start renting a place instead. Further explaining the decision, the Tesla CEO said that people were defining him by his wealth, and using it to attack him.

"I think possessions kind of weigh you down. They are kind of an attack factor. People say "Hey billionaire, you got all this stuff" well, now I don't have stuff, so what you gonna do? In recent years "billionaire" has become a bad thing."

While Elon Musk's Iron Man style house sounded absolutely incredible, it's hard to fault the guy for abandoning the project to instead focus on space exploration.

This marks the second time the Tesla creator has been on the Joe Rogan Experience, as the billionaire's first appearance was in September 2018.