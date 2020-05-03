Elon Musk reveals bizarre idea to put Minecraft & Pokemon Go in Teslas

Tech billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk has left gamers across the world baffled, after posting tweets asking how he could combine Minecraft and Pokemon with his car brand, Tesla.

If there's one thing nearly every social media user knows about Elon Musk, it's that his tweets are often eccentric and bizarre. At the end of April, a tweet suggesting Tesla's shares were overpriced wiped an incredible $14 billion off his own company's value.

He has gone viral multiple times, including for hopping on the Baby Yoda bandwagon, and for some hilariously weird memes relating to memes themself.

Advertisement

His affinity for internet eccentricity was demonstrated again on May 2, when he asked his Twitter followers for ideas on how he could combine his electric car company, Tesla, with Pokemon or Minecraft.

He started off his crazy May 2 tweets with four words: "Minecraft has amazing legs". No one was really sure what was happening, but the tweet was quickly followed up by a pretty weird entrepreneurial proposal.

"Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas?" he asked. "Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?"

Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2020

Advertisement

Responses to the tweet were varied. Some users simply steered into (pun intended) the madness of Musk's tweets, replying with hilarious memes of their own. Others jokingly asked the Tesla billionaire what substances he was on.

Read More: Joe Rogan gives verdict on Carole Baskin from Tiger King

It's fair to say that a real-life version of Mario Kart using Teslas (worth hundreds of thousands of dollars) would be an immensely popular spectator sport, but finding drivers for the task might prove more challenging.

We're not quite sure how driving can be safely combined with video games, but Elon Musk has never been one to back down from a challenge.