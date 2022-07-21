ZLaner reveals perfect Warzone loadout to bring back fan-favorite Modern Warfare meta

James Busby . 1 hour ago

ZLaner’s “new favorite” Assault Rifle loadout transforms a Vanguard gun into a weapon that’s similar to a Modern Warfare classic.

Choosing the best Assault Rifle loadout in Warzone can give you a huge advantage, but sometimes a non-meta pick can provide a pleasant surprise. This is especially true with ZLaner’s latest AR, which has a similar playstyle to Modern Warfare’s M13.

This classic weapon is known for its incredibly fast fire rate, low recoil, and laser-accurate precision. After all, having a gun that can beam down foes without the need for any recoil management is always a huge positive.

So, if you’re looking to try out a new AR and miss the game’s M13, then ZLaner has the perfect loadout that closely emulates this Modern Warfare rifle.

ZLaner’s best Nikita loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: ZAC MS

ZAC MS Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 6.5 Sakura Round Drums

6.5 Sakura Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Unlike other Nikita builds, ZLaner’s loadout purely focuses on bolstering the gun’s bullet velocity and reducing the recoil. In fact, when the Nikita is equipped with the MX Silencer, SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, ZAC MS, M1930 Strife Angled, and Hatched Grip – the gun barely moves.

If that wasn’t enough, the Brace perk also reduces the recoil during the initial shots. Combine this with the added bullet velocity from the Muzzle, Lengthened ammunition, and Empress 613mm BFA for an incredibly speedy AR.

Timestamp of 2:27

Meanwhile, the 6.5 Sakura Round Drums and Fully Loaded perk ensure you have plenty of ammunition to get those all-important squad wipes. If you spot a target, simply scope in and beam them with highly precise head and bodyshots.

So, there you have it, one Nikita loadout that you should definitely try when next dropping into Fortunue’s Keep. Be sure to check out our Warzone page for all the latest news and guides.