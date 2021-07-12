 ZLaner offers to fly out Warzone YouTuber accusing him of cheating - Dexerto
ZLaner offers to fly out Warzone YouTuber accusing him of cheating

Published: 12/Jul/2021 10:21

by Daniel Megarry
ZLaner Warzone hacking
ZLaner / Activision

Warzone

Warzone star ZLaner has offered to fly out YouTuber BadBoyBeaman in an attempt to silence the hacking accusations that have been leveled at him once and for all.

Call of Duty: Warzone has always had issues with cheaters and hackers, but that problem has been escalating over recent months, with 100 Thieves’ CouRage and pros like Blazt claiming that the issue is “worse than ever”.

Even popular streamers like ZLaner have faced accusations of cheating. In an attempt to prove that he doesn’t need hacks, Z set up an extra camera facing his monitor and even used an eye tracker before proceeding to drop 38 kills.

But despite this rigorous setup, some critics still aren’t satisfied. YouTuber BadBoyBeaman has been on Z’s case for a while now, so in a follow-up video shared on July 12, ZLaner made one final attempt to silence the hacking accusations.

 

“I will pay for a flight for you to come to my hometown, we can set up an area, a controlled environment, where you can sit down at the PC, bring your film crew, and I’ll have my film crew so the evidence lines up,” he said.

“If you really, truly believe that I am a hacker, then I totally expect you to oblige and say yes to this, but I don’t think that you think that.”

ZLaner’s proposition ended with a pretty major catch: If he proves the hacking accusations wrong and drops a bomb in front of him, BadBoyBeaman has to delete his YouTube channel for good.

“You can use my setup, play a game yourself if you need to, and then right after that, I’ll hop on to the same exact setup and drop a bomb right in front of your face,” he continued. “And when I do that, you have to delete your YouTube channel.”

BadBoyBeaman hasn’t formally responded to the offer yet, but he did send out a cryptic tweet where he appeared to accuse ZLaner’s proposition of being “smoke and mirrors” and said the “truth always comes out”.

If BadBoyBeamn does take Z up on his offer, expect to see plenty of content coming from their IRL meetup.

ZLaner isn’t the only Warzone streamer to go to extreme measures to tackle hacking accusations this year: pro MuTeX recently streamed surrounded by a five-camera setup to prove that he wasn’t cheating.

