YouTuber claims Warzone tried to “ruin” snipers in Season 3 Reloaded

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update increased maximum health, impacting the effectiveness of Snipers and their ability to compete in the current meta – which one YouTuber says has completely “ruined” them.

Player health was increased from 100 to 150 in all modes making the total health 300 when fully equipped with armor, as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Feedback on the update has split the Warzone community and the increased time to kill makes it difficult for Snipers to compete with some of the Assault Rifles that currently dominate Caldera and Rebirth Island.

CoD and Battlefield YouTuber Stodeh has well over 1,000 hours sniping in Warzone and he believes that the most recent update “is trying to ruin Snipers.”

Season 3 Reloaded update nerfed snipers

Stodeh said that after the most recent update, “most Snipers can now be a four-shot kill if you don’t hit the chest or head.”

Stodeh continued to say, “the two best all-around Sniper Rifles, the Kar 98k and the Swiss are no longer are a one-shot headshot from over 40 meters. They went from being top-5 weapons to completely obsolete.”

The three Snipers the Youtuber still recommend are the AX-50, ZRG 20mm, the LW3 Tundra, and the HDR. These guns are still viable in the current meta because they are “beefy” and excel at long-range combat.

At the 9:57 mark of the YouTuber’s video, he recommends an HDR class loadout that can still compete after the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Warzone HDR loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.8 ” HDR Pro

26.8 ” HDR Pro Lazer: Tac Lazer

Tac Lazer Stock : FTAC Stalker Scout

: FTAC Stalker Scout Perk: FMJ

Stodeh posed the question “do you think that Sniping has been nerfed too hard, or was getting sniped frustrating enough for these changes?”

Time will tell if Snipers are viable in Warzone 2, or if this is the beginning of the end for the once-dominant class.