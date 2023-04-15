xDefiant dominates Twitch debut with more viewers than Call of Duty

XDefiant is currently dominating the Twitch charts, even topping Call of Duty despite the game being in closed beta access.

Ubisoft is making its return to the competitive FPS genre once again with its newest title XDefiant, set within the Tom Clancy universe. Straight out of the box, XDefiant has turned many heads, with fans calling it a “promising competitor” to Call of Duty.

Despite it only being in its closed beta stages, the game already delivers a slew of features that have been missing from CoD over the past few titles, many of which the community has pleaded to be added for years.

Notably, players have praised Ubisoft for XDefiant for its fast and fluid movement, its slew of bright-colored maps, as well as having no skill-based matchmaking. More importantly, players are impressed with its fun “arcade-like” gameplay that also gives a nostalgic feeling.

XDefiant closed beta dominates Twitch viewership

It’s fair to say XDefiant is definitely getting the recognition it deserves, with the game currently dominating Twitch viewership — already overtaking Call of Duty.

XDefiant has quickly shot up to the top of the Twitch directory, just two days after the closed beta launch. Maintaining roughly 50,000 viewers, the first-person shooter has already beaten the viewership of both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 combined.

While the numbers are certainly close, at the time of writing, XDefiant sits comfortably at 45k viewers on Twitch. Meanwhile, Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 maintain just 31k and 11k viewers respectively.

“This is just brutal. XDefiant Closed Beta has more viewers than Warzone and MW2 combined,” one fan wrote.

XDefiant is expected to be released later in 2023, but it already seems to be a recipe for success — as long as the Ubisoft devs deliver on having strong communication with players.

If you’re struggling to wait for the game’s full release, you can try your luck and sign up for a chance to play through the closed beta.