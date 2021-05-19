When is the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update? - Dexerto

The massive mid-season update for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is just around the corner. Prepare yourself, as this update is going to bring a lot of content for players!

We are nearing the halfway point of Cold Warzone/Black Ops Cold War Season 3, and similarly to seasons in the past, Activision-Blizzard will be implementing a mid-season update.

Titled ‘Season 3 Reloaded‘ the new update will be coming soon for players worldwide, and there is an ample amount of content such as the new 80s Action Heroes bundle within the store.

Season 3 Reloaded update times

The new update should be hitting players’ devices worldwide in around 12 hours or so. More specifically, CoD Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are going to have an update at the following times.

9:00 PM PT – May 19

11:00 PM CT – May 19

12:00 AM ET – May 20

5:00 AM BST (UK) – May 20

6:00 AM CEST (Europe) – May 20

2:00 PM AEST (Australia) – May 20

The two games are going to update at the exact same time as one another, so there will be no delay in updating. As of now, we do not know how big the patch is going to be for PC, Xbox and PlayStation users, but we should know more closer to the update.

Read More: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes

What’s coming with Season 3 Reloaded

Some of the headlining features within the new update include the Rambo and Die Hard bundles and, new map changes to Verdansk, which includes Die Hard’s Nakatomi Plaza added to Downtown.

But, if you are looking to get up to speed with everything inside the mid-season update, be sure to head over to our patch notes page where we dive into all the content coming!