How to watch $100K Nadeshot Warzone Invitational: stream, teams, format

100 Thieves CEO Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag is hosting his very own Warzone Invitational with a $100,000 prize pool, featuring huge names like Dr Disrespect, Swagg, Aydan, and more.

The ‘Nadeshot Invitational’ is the latest massive Warzone tournament built around big-name content creators and competitive players, all of whom will be battling it out for a lion’s share of the $100,000 prize pool.

Set over the course of two days, this event features 16 duos competing across two stages – a kill race and 2v2 bracket – all played in public Warzone lobbies.

When is the Nadeshot Invitational? Full schedule

This tournament is played from Tuesday, May 18 to Wednesday, May 19, with the action kicking off at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET on both days. The first day, which is the kill-race portion, is set to last four hours, while there’s no official timetable yet for the second day.

Advertisement

I'M HOSTING MY FIRST EVER WARZONE TOURNAMENT. #Nadeshot100K The Nadeshot Invitational

$100K prize pool.

16 of the best duos in the world.

May 18-19.https://t.co/fODCTXUKz4 pic.twitter.com/KM0PfdMnLN — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) May 11, 2021

How to watch Nadeshot Invitational: Main stream

The tournament is being broadcast live on Nadeshot’s official Twitch page, which we’ve included below for your convenience. The 100 Thieves founder himself will also be commentating the event, alongside Call of Duty League casters Maven and Merk.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nadeshot Invitational players & duos

There are 16 duos competing in the Nadeshot Invitational, featuring some of the biggest stars of the Warzone community:

Aydan & Rated

Dr Disrespect & ZLaner

Swagg & Booya

HusKerrs & Newbzz

Tommey & Almxnd

TeeP & DougisRaw

Blazt & MuTeX

SuperEvan & DiazBiffle

Stukawaki & xUnrational

Jukeyz & YKTDeleo

ClutchBelk & Destroy

WarZ & Fifakill

IceManIsaac & Bbreadman

Bobby Poff & Repulize

Finessen & Rallied

Exzachtt & AverageJoeWo

Nadeshot Invitational format & prizing

The first stage of this event, played on May 18, is a duos kill-race, which involves all 16 pairs of players loading into public Warzone Duos lobbies, playing as many matches as possible in four hours, and submitting their five best scores, based on this scoring system:

Advertisement

Each Kill = 1 point

Placement of team 1st: 25 points 2nd: 20 points 3rd: 15 points 4th: 10 points Top 7: 7 points Top 10: 4 points Top 15: 2 points Top 20: 1 point



The eight teams with the highest cumulative scores from their respective five matches will advance to the next stage, which is on May 19 and features a double-elimination bracket. Teams matched up against each other load into public Quads lobbies and try to outslay the other duo.

Upper Bracket matches are best-of-three, with each game being decided by who gets the most kills, while Lower Bracket matches are best-of-one.

In terms of prizing, the $100,000 prize pool will be split in several ways: