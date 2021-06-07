Why OpTic are back! - Dexerto

OpTic Chicago have been struggling to take off in CDL 2021, and the star-studded lineup has been inconsistent when it matters most. But lately, the group has been showing signs of brilliance that can turn their season around.

Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Seth ‘Scump’ Abner are the usual suspects to get the team a lead. But we’re now seeing Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell have more space to make an impact, and the results have been improving.

While they still have much to prove in Stage 4, OpTic are trending in the right direction to compete at the top of the CDL.

Advertisement

Discover more: The craziest CoD Search and Destroy clutches ever