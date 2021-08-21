Where it all fell apart for OpTic

OpTic Chicago saw its 2021 CDL Champs run come to an end at Top-6 with a loss to the Toronto Ultra. Dexerto’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion breaks down what exactly went wrong for the squad.

Ultra has had OpTic’s number all season long, entering this match OpTic had never beaten this Ultra roster. On top of this the only mode OpTic was positive in was Hardpoint.

Unfortunately, for the Greenwall, Toronto was able to take the first map and jump out to an early 2-0 lead and eventually the series.

Although an impressive CDL Champs performance from Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, OpTic didn’t have enough fuel to get by Ultra.

