When is Standoff coming to Black Ops Cold War? Map release date & info - Dexerto

Standoff is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sometime in Season 3 and we’ve got everything there is to know so far about when the iconic Black Ops 2 map will be released.

The Call of Duty fanbase was understandably overjoyed when Activision confirmed that Standoff is being brought back in Black Ops Cold War during Season Three.

However, it did not get released with the launch-day content for the new season, leaving players wondering when they’ll get a chance to play one of the more popular maps from the CoD franchise.

When is Standoff going to be released in Black Ops Cold War?

As of now, there is no official release date announced for Standoff in BOCW multiplayer. According to Activision, the map will roll out “in-season,” but they stopped short of providing a specific timetable.

The best assumption is that they’ll release Standoff in the Season 3 Reloaded update (the big patch that gets released midway through each season), and while we don’t have a date for that either, past seasons should provide us with a good-enough guesstimate.

When is the Season 3 Reloaded midseason update?

For both Season 1 and 2, their respective ‘midseason’ Reloaded updates came roughly a month after each season was launched, meaning, if we’re to go off that, the S3 Reloaded update would arrive sometime roughly around May 22.

That doesn’t guarantee Standoff will be coming on that date though, as Express wasn’t released as part of the S1 Reloaded update but rather three weeks later. If that repeats for Standoff, then it wouldn’t be available until sometime midway through June – although that seems too far away to be likely.

Will Standoff be added to League Play & CDL rotations?

With Standoff coming in a few days, should it be added to the #CDL2021 rotation? If yes, which map would you replace?pic.twitter.com/wV1tHCQc7r — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 19, 2021

Again, there’s no official word on this yet but one would assume that since old-school competitive maps like Raid and Express got added to the official competitive map rotation, Standoff would also follow suit, seeing as how it was a fixture for Black Ops 2 comp.

Pros like Scump have already mentioned Standoff as a competitive map that they might play down the line, so it would definitely not be shocking if Activision and the Call of Duty League decided to add it to competitive play.

What else is coming in the Season 3 Reloaded midseason update?

Standoff wouldn’t be the only new piece of content added in the Black Ops Cold War S3 Reloaded update – Activision have confirmed that there would be a plethora of new weapons, Operators, maps, and more.

Maps Standoff (6v6) Duga (Multi-Team)

Weapons CARV.2 Tactical Rifle AMP63 Pistol Baseball Bat melee

Operators Knight (Warsaw Pact) Antonov (Warsaw Pact)



As always, we will update this page with more details about Standoff’s release as that information becomes available.