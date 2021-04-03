When is NVIDIA DLSS coming to Warzone? Release date, improved FPS, more - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone fans have been patiently waiting for NVIDIA’s powerful DLSS technology to arrive in the battle royale. Here’s everything we know about when you can expect DLSS to be added, and how it will up your game in Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

Warzone players on PC have been desperate for news on when they’ll be able to take advantage of NVIDIA’s DLSS technology — added to Black Ops Cold War back in 2020 — to help them gain an edge over their opponents in the battle royale.

Playing Warzone on a gaming rig with high FPS gives players an advantage over opponents who are using a setup that lacks the same graphical power. DLSS is here to help your PC reach its maximum FPS potential in Warzone and make sure you’re frames ahead of the competition.

For players who feel their machine’s performance might be falling behind the competition, or those who just want to squeeze out some extra FPS for even more of an advantage, here’s everything we know about when you’ll be able to reap the benefits of DLSS in Warzone.

What is NVIDIA DLSS?

According to NVIDIA’s explanation of the advanced functionality, DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is “groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors.”

The graphics card manufacturer also notes that “DLSS taps into the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for your games.” In other words, the technology improves framerates and delivers a better visual experience overall.

In some examples of the effect DLSS can have on your gaming experience, NVIDIA shows off impressive FPS boosts in games like Fortnite and Black Ops Cold War where players can enjoy framerates that are more than double the FPS without DLSS enabled.

Who can use DLSS in Warzone?

DLSS is a technology proprietary to NVIDIA, specifically their GeForce RTX GPUs. This means that if you play Warzone on a PC with an RTX graphics card (the company’s 2000 and 3000 series GPUs), you can take advantage of this performance-boosting tech once it’s added to Warzone.

Unfortunately, if your PC has an older NVIDIA graphics card (like a 1000 series GTX) or an AMD GPU, you are out of luck when it comes to DLSS — although players with an AMD card will be able to use the company’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (a DLSS equivalent) once it’s available.

Console players will also be unable to take advantage of DLSS, as both pieces of hardware use AMD GPUs. However, AMD is bringing their FidelityFX technology to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in addition to PC, so console players will be able to take advantage of that tech as well.

How does DLSS improve performance?

Anyone who loves competitive FPS titles knows that having a higher FPS than your opponents can literally decide the outcome of a gunfight. In Warzone, being able to see the enemy first, and more clearly, is a huge factor to winning each match — which is exactly where DLSS comes in.

The main benefit of DLSS is pushing your FPS much higher than your card can reach without the tech. Details on the boosts in Verdansk and Rebirth Island have yet to be revealed, but with DLSS nearly doubling FPS when playing Cold War, Warzone players can expect a sizable jump in performance.

Whether you’re playing at 1080p, 1440p, or even maxed out at 4k, DLSS can provide huge boosts in your FPS. It doesn’t matter if you prefer lower quality settings to max out your frames or improved visuals at a steady 60 FPS — DLSS will ramp your performance up.

When is DLSS coming to Warzone?

In January 2021, NVIDIA confirmed DLSS would be added to Warzone in a future update. In that announcement, Eric Lavoie, Executive Producer at Beenox (one of Activision’s support studios working on Call of Duty) shared his excitement for the technology’s impact on the BR.

“We were excited to bring NVIDIA DLSS to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War [in 2020]. It was a great addition for our players to increase their game performance on PC and we look forward to bringing this to Warzone [as well],” he shared with fans.

While NVIDIA has confirmed DLSS is coming to the battle royale, the exact date that the performance-boosting tech will be added has yet to be confirmed. Although unconfirmed, recent leaks suggest inclusion could come as soon as Season 3. Keep your eyes peeled for more info, and check back here for any additional updates on when DLSS will arrive in Warzone.