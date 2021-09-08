Scump mindblown after winning Warzone 1v1 against insane speed hacker

OpTic Chicago CDL pro Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has taken to being a Warzone streamer during his off-season, and his encounters with hackers are really giving the CoD legend the true Verdansk experience.

Scump himself hasn’t been immune to the hacking accusations, with some viewers already believing that he decided to install cheats for his Warzone games.

While it’s most likely that Scump isn’t actually cheating in Warzone, he’s definitely coming up against his fair share of them in his matches.

Whether it be wallhacks, aimbot or the crazy new speed hack that players are abusing, he’s seen it all — but this one really did leave him baffled.

Advertisement

After taking down the rest of the lobby with fellow CDL pros and personalities ZooMaa, Methodz and coach Sender, the four of them were toe to toe with a speed hacker and trying to figure out the best way to take them out.

Read More: Scump reveals his best Warzone loadout for farming kills

While his teammates all solo pushed to try and make the hero play, Scump played the long game and refused to push him at first, until the circle almost forced him to.

Finally, he ran out of ammo and dropped his weapons, looking to settle it with fists only. The hacker obliged, but frequently sped away and skipped across the map before finally letting Scump beat him to death.

Advertisement

Not all hackers are so bad.. pic.twitter.com/yKenYCim6p — OpTic Scump (@scump) September 6, 2021

Scump and his team were clearly hyped about the win, clearly relieved after days of dying to hackers so frequently.

By the end of 2021, this shouldn’t be an issue any longer, though. With the release of Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games and Warzone devs Raven Software have promised a new Warzone experience, with a new Pacific map and a robust anti-cheat software to make this a thing of the past.

Now, we just have to hope that the rampant hacking issue at least slows down until then.