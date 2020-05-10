What's coming in next Modern Warfare & Warzone update: Maps, more

Modern Warfare’s Season 3 has brought a ton of content and with just over a month until Season 4, here’s what we can expect from Infinity Ward in their May 12 patch.

Modern Warfare Season 3 shook up the meta once again on April 8, as they reintroduced Alex as a Warcome Operator along with a plethora of content — including some brand new multiplayer maps, weapons and playlists.

Besides the controversial ordeal with Warzone’s Bounty Contracts, Infinity Ward added a dedicated Quads playlist into and re-introduced Trios as part of Season 3. But with half of the season still left to go, what else do the developers have up their sleeve?

Advertisement

New Modern Warfare maps

Players have been promised two additional multiplayer maps as part of the content that is dropping throughout Season 3 — both of which are yet to make their debut.

Former MW3 multiplayer map, Hardhat, has been remastered and is set to make its grand entrance during a “mid-season update” according to one of Modern Warfare’s Design Directors, Joe Cecot.

Read more: CoD 2020 leak claims iconic Black Ops II Zombies map returning

Tuesday, May 12 certainly looks like the most promising date to lineup with Cecot’s confirmation (given that we’re just over the mid-point of Season 3 now). Moreover, players can expect the anticipated ‘Aisle 9’ Gunfight map to join the map pool as part of the same update.

Advertisement

New Operator?

But where is Iskra? Iskra is the only Operator from the Season 3 roadmap not to make their first appearance in-game, that’s if you discount the oversight that saw her bundle temporarily appear in-store. So it is quite possible that players could be meeting Iskra sooner rather than later — perhaps even during this update.

Modern Warfare & Warzone bug fixes

As with every update, there will be some hotfixes to bugs in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. According to the developer’s Trello board, there are a few issues that are expected to be patched in an upcoming update (listed below).

Multiplayer

Fixed regiments causing error ‘13-71.’

Fixed Season 3 emblems that are appearing with developer names.

Resolved character model eyes — weren’t “looking the way they should.”

Rectified Operator's watch animation — wasn’t appearing correctly when gesturing.

Warzone

Fixed corrupted white lighting that appeared while moving and firing a weapon near certain areas.

Fixed players being in a state where they couldn't interact with the team’s Loadout Drop after being brought back into the match.

Removed ‘revive prompt’ that would appear on character models even though they were alive.

Advertisement

Along with the above content drops and bug fixes, there will likely be some changes to multiplayer playlists, along with some Double XP events where players will be able to earn Double XP, Double Weapon XP and Double Battle Pass tier progression.

Infinity Ward are yet to release their official patch notes for what’s to come, so stay tuned as we bring you the latest and when they’re released.